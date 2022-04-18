Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

Entering the last year of his contract, Samuel is due for a big payday

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns.

Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches and a rushing touchdown in San Francisco's Wild Card Playoff win at AT&T Stadium last January.

Because of this dual-threat ability, the Pro Bowl performer is a unique talent.

Next season will be Samuel's last under his rookie contract, and he's due a big payday. Other standout receivers like Tyreek Hill, Stefan Diggs, and Davante Adams have recently gotten their due, and Samuel is certainly on the same level with them.

Samuel could be due in the neighborhood of $25 million per season.

Is it possible we haven't even seen Samuel's full potential? Former Dallas Cowboys receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently discussed Samuel on his podcast and thinks Samuel's numbers could've been even better with someone else under center for the 49ers.

"Well, the pushback is he didn't do what those guys have done," Irvin said when comparing the 2019 second-round draft pick to Adams, Hill, and Diggs. "He didn't put up the numbers like those guys in the receiving department. If I'm his agent, what I'm saying to everybody, 'Davante Adams had Aaron Rodgers. Tyreek Hill had Patrick Mahomes. I had the dude you all are trying to get rid of (Garoppolo), and I still did what I did. "I had a dude that you all were trying to get rid of right now. I did this with him. So go get me one of these. Go do your job and get me one of these, and I'll do my job and give you these. Go get me one of these Aaron Rodgers, one of these Patrick Mahomes, and watch me give you a Davante Adams and a Tyreek Hill.' That's his argument, and it sounds good to me."

Irvin knows a little something about playing with an elite quarterback, playing almost his entire career with Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

Possibly seeking a little security about his future, Samuel has indicated to the 49ers that he will not participate in any offseason workouts without a new deal in place.

Whether or not Samuel's numbers can improve with a different quarterback remains to be seen, but he may get his opportunity as Trey Lance enters his second season. If San Francisco can unload Garoppolo, Lance may get his opportunity to prove he's one of the elite ones.