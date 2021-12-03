Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    WATCH: Cowboys' Carlos Watkins Scores First Career TD To Cap Rout

    Cowboys defense picked off Taysom Hill four times in 27-17 win
    The Dallas Cowboys defense is having a lot of fun.

    In the course of less than four minutes Thursday night in New Orleans, the Cowboys defense intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill not once ... not twice ... but three times!

    The third ended in defensive end Carlos Watkins' first NFL touchdown with 2:52 to play, as the Cowboys went up 27-10.

    The former Houston Texans defensive lineman threw his hands up in the middle of Hill's throwing motion, getting in perfect position to snag the pass and sprint into the end zone. It was the exclamation point of three consecutive drives that ended in interceptions.

    Defensive back Damontae Kazee recorded his first interception since Week 2 as the Saints were about to reach the red zone down 10 points with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game.

    Had Kazee not come up with the interception the Saints could have made it a one-possession game with plenty of time to stage a comeback.

    Dak Prescott and the offense did not do much on the ensuing possession by going three-and-out, but it only took two plays for the Cowboys to get the ball back.

    Trevon Diggs grabbed his league-leading ninth interception to stomp out any hope remaining for the Saints, who were still down 10 with less five minutes to go.

    Defensive coordinator/acting head coach Dan Quinn deserves a lot of praise for the work he's put in this defense. Dallas has an aggression that lacked a year ago and a knack to make big plays.

