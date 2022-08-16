Skip to main content

'My Hope': Mike McCarthy PUP Update on Cowboys LB Anthony Barr

Barr signed with Dallas on Aug. 3. after eight years with the Minnesota Vikings.

It was only one preseason loss, but the Dallas Cowboys are looking for any signs of positivity after an abysmal 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos Saturday. 

But there's still plenty of football to be played, and, perhaps, newly-acquired veteran linebacker Anthony Barr could soon be getting in on the action in practice.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy provided a brief update Tuesday about Barr, who was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) on Aug. 5. The four-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $2 million base contract with the team on Aug. 3.

"I see Anthony, we're gonna try to work him in this week," McCarthy said. "(Not sure) exactly how the reps will sort out, but we're definitely moving towards that. My hope is to at least get him on the field for individual on Wednesday." 

Barr dealt with numerous injuries in his final season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, but he still managed to play 11 games and record a single-season high of three interceptions. 

He missed the first four games of last season due to a knee strain, an injury he appeared to re-aggravate before missing a Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. A hamstring issue forced Barr to miss Week 13 as well.

The 30-year-old is set to bring valuable veteran leadership to a young Cowboys linebacker corps that is spearheaded by second-year sensation Micah Parsons. And though it's unclear whether or not Barr will make an appearance in Dallas' final two preseason games, McCarthy's update provides a positive development for the Cowboys' defense headed into the regular season.

Along with joint practice later this week, Dallas will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Chargers on Saturday for Week 2 of preseason action.

