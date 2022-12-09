Cowboys 'Confidence': Super Bowl-Bound? Jason Witten Makes Prediction

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl 26 years ago. The Cowboys' best tight end in franchise history, Jason Witten, believes this year's team has the special makings to finally again hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air with confetti in their hair.

"Man, I think (the Cowboys) are the best team in the NFC," Witten said in an exclusive interview. "I think they are going to get (to the Super Bowl) and you never know what happens when you do."

"I learned a long time ago not to give bulletin-board material. I don't want to make it too hard for them, but I certainly think they have the team to get to the Super Bowl."

With five regular-season games remaining, Dallas is the top wild card team with a chance to climb past the NFC East first-place Philadelphia Eagles. To usurp the Eagles, Dallas needs to win out, beat Philadelphia on Christmas Eve and hope the Eagles lose another game outside of falling to the Cowboys.

If the Cowboys can't climb past the Eagles, they will likely have a date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend.

Dallas' 9-3 record has been in large thanks to its defense, which has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and leads the league with 48 sacks. On offense, Dallas is scoring the fourth-most points per game this season and humming away since quarterback Dak Prescott returned from injury.

In Witten's 16 seasons with Dallas he destroyed the record book, becoming the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977). Recently named Coach of the Year in TAPPS, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, Witten has aspirations to coach at the collegiate and professional level. Yes, possibly with the Cowboys.

All that to say, Witten's football knowledge is vast. What is it about this Dallas team that Witten thinks will take them to the Super Bowl?

"The confidence that they are playing with," Witten said. "When Dak got hurt they were 0-1, putting in a backup quarterback early in the season and you could have had that 'Woe is me' feeling ... Cooper Rush, the supporting cast and the coaching staff won those games."

"Now,'' Witten continued, "Dak is healthy, Zeke is getting healthy, with a lot of other weapons and the defense is playing really good. They find themselves ready to make a big push and it goes back to that early part of the season where they were able to manage it and win a lot games with a backup quarterback. That is hard to do in the NFL. I think that has given them confidence to play their best, moving forward."

Dallas' confidence has reason to soar after a 54-19 annihilation of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys look to take care of business against the NFL-worst Houston Texans in Week 14 and keep the momentum in a playoff push.

