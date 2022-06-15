Cowboys Minicamp Notes: ‘Deion-Like’ Trevon Diggs Picks Off ‘Running’ Dak Prescott

"When the ball went up in the air, you just assumed Deion was coming down with it," Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. "Diggs has some of that, too."

FRISCO - If there was one thing Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made clear last season, it's that opposing quarterbacks would be unwise to throw his way.

He made it clear again at Tuesday’s minicamp in a red-zone drill against Dallas QB Dak Prescott.

Notes from a workout inside Ford Center at The Star …

*“I think I’m so much further along than I was at this time last year,'' Dak said. "My confidence is through the roof.”

That goes hand-in-hand with what coach Mike McCarthy said about the QB's health and his leaner frame, which has led to more flexibility - which will also lead to a return of Dak the runner, something Dallas got away from last year as he was rehabbing from ankle injury.

Said McCarthy: "He's clearly different from before ...

Added guard Zack Martin regarding Dak running: "It puts a little more pressure on the defense - another aspect they have to worry about. Obviously Dak throughout his career has been so good at extending plays and making plays with his feet."

But ...

*That didn't stop Diggs from having his way with Dak on a goal-line scramble drill that was designed to be a roll-out left, and then a throw to the back of the end zone. Somehow, Diggs darted sideways into the picture at the front of the end zone and elevated quickly to steal the interception.

Diggs also had two pass deflections during the workout.

*Isaac Taylor-Stuart, a UDFA rookie corner, recorded a pick-6 on third-string QB Will Grier.

*Overall, Prescott was sharp - and rookie Jalen Tolbert was a frequent and productive target. CeeDee Lamb sat out much of the session, and the third-rounder Tolbert stepped up nicely, lining up from a variety of spots.

*Running back Tony Pollard also did more than "just slot receiver,'' on a couple of occasions lining up wide and then coming into motion into the backfield.

*Tyron Smith was dressed but in team drills, rookies Tyler Smith and Matt Waletzko looked to get the left tackle snaps with the first group. Connor McGovern remains the left guard of record, and the competition for Tyler Biadasz' center spot hasn't really come to fruition yet.

*Sam Williams, by the way, gave fellow rookie Waletzko fits as a pass-rusher - though the Ole Miss product Williams cheated at times by lining up offsides. Nevertheless, he may have been the Player of the Day.

*Ezekiel Elliott worked, but also spent time visiting with personnel boss Will McClay. A handful of Jones family members were also on hand, with owner Jerry Jones (as well as Hall-of-Fame volunteer Charles Haley) chatting up a group of Frisco EMTs who were in attendance.

*Tight end Dalton Schultz ended his holdout and did some individual work. He may ramp up to team on Wednesday. Said McCarthy: “It’s great to have him back.''

Added Dak, on Schultz' role: "To be 'The Guy' at tight end and to be a leader of this offense and to make plays. He’s a guy that I can count on, that I can trust and that’s just continued to grow and has grown through these last few weeks."

*Jonathan Garibay kicked field goals into the Ford Center wall, no goal post or net. The Texas Tech rookie clearly can bomb 'em from long range. But the Cowboys, with just one kicker in camp now, will soon set up a competition here.

*McCarthy vowed to crack down on penalty-related mistakes this year. Is that why a whole crew of refs were scattered about?

*The Cowboys are wearing their Guardian Cap soft-shelled helmets in practice, mandatory at this time of year for linemen, tight ends and linebackers.

*A trio of DBs - Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Kelvin Joseph - did not work. But you know what? That just left more snaps for Diggs.

On the way to leading the league with 11 interceptions during his second season, Diggs proved his name belongs in the conversation with the best defensive backs in the NFL. Even though his aggressive style occasionally led to big gains from opposing receivers, the boost a team receives from one player single-handily being able to force turnovers - which Dallas led the league in with 34 - is something that can't be undervalued.

He was the first player to record 11 or more picks in a season since former Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls had 11 of his own in 1981.

But Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is taking it one step further with the former Cowboy comparisons for Diggs. He didn't hesitate to mention legendary former Cowboy and football icon Deion Sanders when talking about the similarities he sees with his Pro Bowl corner and the Hall-of-Famer.

"Obviously Deion (Sanders) when the ball went up in the air, you just assumed Deion was coming down with it," McCarthy said as this week’s minicamp are The Star approached.. "Diggs has some of that, too. You’re not throwing 50-50 balls when you’re throwing his way."

Diggs played 14 games at receiver during his freshman season at Alabama. Catching 11 passes for 88 yards and a score was a promising result for what he could achieve as a playmaker once he made the switch to defense the following season.

McCarthy mentioned the strategic balance that comes with being an aggressive defensive back who hunts for turnovers while also keeping offenses from moving the chains. But passivity doesn't make you the league leader in interceptions.

"You don’t get that way by playing cautious,” said McCarthy. "So, it’s a balance. Big-play production, you gotta have it to score points and stop points in this league. So, that’s part of it."

It would be one of the most impressive feats in recent NFL memory if the 23-year-old Diggs were to somehow top his pick total from last season. But McCarthy called it the "ultimate compliment" to have QBs avoid throwing toward a defensive back altogether with the fear of being intercepted lingering in the back of their minds.

"I’m clearly in tune with some of the plays that were made against him, but, hey, the guy gets his hands on the ball and he’s a dangerous weapon and the ultimate compliment is when they stop throwing over there," McCarthy said.

Sanders never topped more than seven picks in a season likely because of this unwillingness to test him, though his true value came for his big-play ability and the threat to score every time he touched the ball. Despite being tied for 24th all-time with 53 picks, Sanders has the fifth-most pick-sixes (nine) in league history to go along with the fourth-most interception return yards (1,331). He also had nine special-teams return touchdowns in his career.

Diggs and Sanders are completely different players and the NFL will likely never see a player do the kind of things Primetime did. Regardless, McCarthy said the former Cowboy is the standard that all defensive backs should strive for.

"I think that’s where any aspiring young corner would like to get to someday, that type of respect," he said. "Hopefully someday we’re talking about (Diggs) like that.”

