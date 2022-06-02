Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman 'Bigger Fish' for ESPN, Says Ex MNF Analyst

Aikman and Joe Buck are set to be the faces of ESPN's Monday Night Football starting this season

From America's Team, to FOX Sports' America's Game of the Week, Dallas Cowboys legendary quarterback Troy Aikman has become one of the top broadcast analysts in all of sports over the last two decades.

So when ESPN inked the 55-year-old to a five-year, $90 million deal in March to become its lead analyst for Monday Night Football alongside longtime broadcast booth partner Joe Buck (leaving behind a sad Erin Andrews, by the way), changes within the historical sports network were inevitable.

Former NFL QB and Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese says he saw the writing on the wall. As the famed prime-time spot began to suffer from record-low ratings and inconsistencies with the broadcast personnel, Griese, who has since been hired as the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach, said the hiring of Aikman was ESPN's intention on getting "a bigger fish."

“I got to a point where I needed a new challenge,” Griese said. “That, coupled with the moment where ESPN decided to go in a different direction — I’m not saying they didn’t — but they got a bigger fish. I understand the dynamics of that. I always knew that that possibility and probably likelihood was out there."

Griese carved out a solid career for himself in the NFL, playing 11 seasons for four different teams. He found most of his success with the Denver Broncos, recording his only two 3,000-yard passing seasons with the team and being named to his only Pro Bowl in 2000.

Working with ESPN as a college football analyst since 2009, Griese's career on Monday Night Football began in 2020 alongside Steve Levy and former NFL executive Louis Riddick. The crew was the fifth different broadcasting team on the program since 2015, as the hiring of Buck and Aikman was ESPN's move to bring consistency to the booth for the foreseeable future.

Despite the departure, Griese's and Riddick's analysis was one of the highlights of Monday night's over the past two seasons, something the former QB says he'll always cherish.

"But I did get to do it at the highest level for two years, and I loved every minute of it," Griese said. "So I had a decision to make at that point. This opportunity came up, and it was a challenge that I wanted to run towards and not away from. I’m excited about it. I’m rejuvenated by the opportunity to get back in the arena to compete, to win and lose and lead and be part of something bigger than yourself. That’s a real gift.”

Aikman, an Emmy winner who has covered six Super Bowls in his TV career, will now be ESPN's hope at recreating some of the magic that Monday Night Football has lacked since the days of Al Michaels and the great John Madden in the early 2000s.

Aikman now joins Don Meredith and Jason Witten as former Cowboys legends to make their way to the MNF booth. He and Buck will have their first opportunity to etch their name in Monday Night Football history when the Denver Broncos visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 12.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!