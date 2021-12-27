WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Punches In 2nd Touchdown; Cowboys Lead 28-7

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been struggling with injuries all season long.

Before the game, with the return of teammate Tony Pollard, it looked like Pollard and Elliott would split carries to preserve themselves for the playoffs.

Elliott, balking at the idea of resting before the NFL playoffs before tonight's game by saying, “You’ll have to drag me off the field, has stressed that his injury cannot get worse by playing through the issue.

Now his plan - and the Cowboys' plan - seems to have them willing to “bet” that things are about to get better.

But on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team, he looks like the old Zeke.

In the team's first possession of the second quarter, Elliott put a Christmas bow on the drive by scoring on an 11-yard run.

The touchdown is Elliott's second of the game after catching a 5-yard pass from Dak Prescott in the first quarter.

The two touchdowns add to Elliott's total of 12 on the year, the third time he's had 10+ scores in his six-year career. Even though he's had a successful season, it still feels as if there are doubters for Elliott.

Zeke is aware of the doubters and has crafted a response. ... and Dallas might have two healthy running backs tonight against visiting Washington and has reportedly crafted a "50-50'' plan.

“Bet against me,” Elliott wrote this week on social media. “Don’t know where they getting they odds from.”

If the Cowboys continue to play like this over the final few games of the season, it's going to be very hard to bet against them come playoff time.

The Cowboys hold a 35-7 lead over Washington late in the second quarter.