Former Cowboys WR Beasley Gets COVID-19 Message From Mavs Cuban

Beasley has spoken publicly about his thoughts on being vaccinated, and Cuban addressed it

Former Dallas Cowboys and current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has remained outspoken about not planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, in response to a tweet from Pro Football Talk saying the removal of marijuana testing should be used as an incentive for NFL players to get vaccinated, Beasley wrote:

Then, the Twitter debate initiated. In response to Beasley's tweet, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban replied with his own tweet:

"Y'all are just sensitive as hell and nobody can say anything these days. Everything is life and death with any issue to people. I get it. I'm dumb and you guys are smart. I have an awesome family. They're taken care of forever and I'm only 32 years old. I have a great life. I'd say I've done pretty well for a dumb guy with CTE."

Beasley insisted last month that he won't follow the rules adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of other people.

The policy applies to both training camp and the preseason and places restrictions on unvaccinated players while allowing vaccinated players to return to a near-normal life. Beasley complained the NFLPA was not representing all the players.

The new policy states that vaccinated players will no longer be required to wear masks while at team facilities or during team travel. There will be no travel restrictions, they can use the sauna/steam room and weight room, and can interact freely with vaccinated friends and family during travel.

However, unvaccinated players will be required to be tested for COVID-19 daily and must wear masks while in team facilities and during team travel. They will not be allowed to use the sauna/steam rooms, are subject to capacity limits in the weight room, and may not leave the team hotel to eat or interact with anyone outside of the team traveling party during team travel.

Unvaccinated players will still be required to quarantine after contact with high-risk exposure situations, while vaccinated players will not.

There is no indication Cuban has responded to Beasley outside of Tuesday's Twitter interaction.

