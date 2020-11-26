SI.com
GAMEDAY: Cowboys vs. Washington in Thanksgiving Throwdown

BriAmaranthus

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys didn't get to bask in the glory of their 31-28 victory in Minnesota long... If the Cowboys can gobble up the Washington Football Team at home on Thanksgiving day, Dallas will take the lead in the NFC East division, at least for a few days.

The Cowboys defense has come to life, maybe because Coach Mike McCarthy borrowed from prop-comic Gallagher, sledgehammering watermelons to inspire the team. And members of the Cowboys also spent part of the week doing some good deeds in the community. Read our story on CeeDee Lamb below.

READ MORE: Cowboys' Lamb Surprises Family with $50K in Home Repairs

At the same time, there is a somber mood in the Dallas locker room due to the passing of assistant coach Markus Paul, who will be remembered today at AT&T Stadium before the 3:30 p.m kickoff.

READ MORE: Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Passes Away While 'Surrounded By Love'

Quarterback Andy Dalton gets a chance to avenge a Week 7 loss to Washington in which he was sacked three times and suffered a late hit from linebacker Jon Bostic that gave Dalton a concussion and knocked him out of the game. Will the Cowboys build on arguably their best overall victory of the season to feast on a stabilizing Washington Football team?

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (3-7), Washington Football Team (3-7) 

POSTSEASON HUNT: Both Dallas and Washington are tied with the New York Giants  as a half game behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who sit tenuously atop the division at 3-6-1. The Cowboys have three division games left and the second easiest remaining schedule in the NFL... which equals the easiest path to the playoffs in the division

READ MORE: Should the Cowboys be Favored & Win?

“We never thought we were out of it,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “Our division is struggling this year... We can’t come out on the short week and take a step back, especially against a division opponent. We got to make sure we build on the success and keep getting better.”

ODDS: The Cowboys are 3-point favorites, with a 47.5 total over/under.

READ MORE: Should the Cowboys be Favored & Win?

FUN FACT: Washington is on its third quarterback of the season while Dallas has started four different quarterbacks. 

WHEN: Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 3:30pm CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium, Arlington Texas

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

INJURIES

Cowboys: Kicker Greg Zuerlein and cornerback Anthony Brown are questionable. Tight end Blake Bell, tackle Brandon Knight, linebacker Joe Thomas and running back Ezekiel Elliott appear good to go.

Washington: Safety Deshazor Everett is out, as are defensive end Ryan Anderson and linebacker Jared Norris. Tackle Cornelius Lucas is questionable. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is another game-time decision with a groin issue. Receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable - but is expected to play.

THE FINAL WORD: "We need to win Thursday, and this will be our first opportunity to really stack success ... It took us a little longer to get here, but I clearly think the journey will make us stronger.'' - Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

