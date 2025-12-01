Updated NFC Playoff picture highlights Cowboys-Lions importance in Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys are just four days away from returning to the field and kicking off Week 14 of the season against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. It's another big test for Dallas, as the team attempts to keep its momentum rolling into December.

Dallas will hit the road to face Detroit at Ford Field, in a crucial game with NFL Playoff implications.

Following Sunday's slate of games, the updated NFC Playoff Picture highlighted just how important Thursday's primetime showdown will be. Currently, the the Lions (7-5) are the No. 8 seed in the NFC, while the Cowboys (6-5-1) are No. 9.

Both teams' most likely path to the postseason is winning their respective divisions, but there is also an opportunity for teams in the Wild Card picture to falter. That's why it could be a must-win game for both teams, since they may have to win out to reach the postseason.

Updated NFC playoff seeding. The Bears are No. 1. The No. 7 seed has nine wins!!! pic.twitter.com/AvObQ232hl — Adam Rank (@adamrank) December 1, 2025

The good news for Dallas is that it has momentum in its corner, riding a three-game winning streak that includes back-to-back wins over last year's Super Bowl teams in the span of five days, while the Lions are on the heels of a heartbreaking loss to the division rival Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys are also as healthy as they have been all season, while the Lions' offense will likely be without its biggest weapon in the passing game: Amon-Ra St. Brown.

If St. Brown is unable to go, it would be a lifeline for the Cowboys' struggling secondary, which has been the team's weakest unit all year. We'll find out in a matter of days which team is most prepared, but the tensions will be high as both teams' seasons may be on the line.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions at Ford Field on Thursday, December 4, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline throughout the night.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill rushes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5

