'Good Morning Football' return date officially announced
Fans of 'Good Morning Football' have been anxiously waiting for the return of one of the top sports talk shows. With so much being kept on the hush-hush, fans wondered what the show would even look like when it returned.
Well, fret no longer.
GMFB is coming back, and it's coming back bigger than ever.
GMFB set to return July 29th
The NFL Network has decided that July 29th would be the perfect time to bring back one of the most popular morning sports talk shows. As fans gear up for the 2024 regular season, they will be welcomed by old friends like Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, and Peter Schrager. However, the show will also be introducing some new friends to the GMFB cast.
NFL vice president of original content and entertainment Anglea Ellis said about the show's anticipated return: "Not only are we bringing back a show that so many fans have woken up to and loved for years, but we are giving it a state-of-the-art new home with even more resources and space for our talent to showcase their signature segments and fun takes on the game of football."
The show will air from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, Monday through Friday. The show will also feature GMFB: Overtime, which will be two extra hours of the show from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that will stream every weekday on the Roku Channel. I think it is safe to say we're all ready for the first angry run of the season, Mr. Brandt.