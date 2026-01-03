Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Week 18 expert pick roundup

One game remains this season for the Dallas Cowboys, who head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in Week 18.

These two squared off in an early-season shootout, which ended with Dallas winning 40-37 in overtime. That was the 14th consecutive win for Dak Prescott against the Giants, as he's clearly had their number.

Week 18 could be different, however, with the Cowboys possibly resting some of their starters. While Prescott and the rest of their key players are expected to start, there's a chance they won't finish the game. That has some of the expert picks selecting the Giants, although Dallas is still the favorite in our roundup of predictions.

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson intercepts the ball against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Clare Brennan: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Ali Bhanpuri: Cowboys 27-21

Tom Blair: Cowboys 29-24

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys 27-24

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys 34-21

Dan Parr: Cowboys 30-24

"Now, if Brian Schottenheimer plays Dak Prescott and the bulk of his other key starters for the entire contest, it's easy to envision CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens making enough big plays to put the game out of reach," Dan Parr wrote.

"But I wouldn't sleep on Jaxson Dart's ability to keep pace if the Giants continue playing at full tilt and the Cowboys throttle down. It's still hard for me to trust New York's ability to beat anyone other than the worst team in the league right now, though."

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson passes the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brad Gagnon: Giants

Moe Moton: Cowboys

Gary Davenport: Giants

Ian Hanford: Giants

Kristopher Knox: Cowboys

Wes O'Donnell: Giants

Brent Sobleski: Cowboys

"The Cowboys are coming off extra rest and have lost to the Giants only once since the 2017 season. It's time for that to change in New York. But even if it doesn't, the hook is too much to risk in this one." - O'Donnell

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Pete Prisco: Giants

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Giants

Jamey Eisenberg: Giants

While there were a couple of experts who picked the Giants, the CBS crew is picking against the spread. That includes Pete Prisco, who thinks Dallas will win, but that New York will keep it within a field goal.

"The Cowboys are back out on the road for a second straight week after beating the Commanders last week. This will be the final game for interim coach Mike Kafka in New York. The Giants played well in beating the Raiders, but this Cowboys team can score. Even so, look for the Giants to keep it close." - Prisco

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs with the ball against New York Giants safety Jevon Holland. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys 27, Giants 21

Eric Moody: Cowboys 35, Giants 17

Seth Walder: Giants 28, Cowboys 23

Bold prediction: Giants QB Jaxson Dart will throw for more passing yards than any other game this season (so, 284-plus) in a Giants victory that will infuriate the (rational) portion of the team's fan base that hopes the Giants lose to maximize their draft pick." - Walder

