Full list of Cowboys' pending free agents entering 2026 NFL offseason

Week 18 came to an end with another loss for the Dallas Cowboys, who were defeated 34-17 on the road against the New York Giants.

While the coaching staff expressed a desire to end the season on a high note, the loss isn't the worst thing that could have happened. Dallas will get a better draft pick due to the defeat, and the Giants will get a lower position. Most importantly, however, the Cowboys left this game without suffering any injuries.

Now that they're entering the offseason without any star players dealing with significant injuries, they can turn their focus to the roster. Dallas should be commended for having many of their starters locked up, but there are still several pending free agents whom it must consider bringing back.

Here's a look at which players will have their contracts expired, starting with 16 unrestricted free agents. These players will be able to sign with anyone and Dallas won't get a chance to match any offer.

Dallas Cowboys unrestricted free agents

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams, RB

Miles Sanders, RB

George Pickens, WR

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Brock Hoffman, IOL

Robert Jones, IOL

Hakeem Adeniji, OT

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Payton Turner, EDGE

Sam Williams, EDGE

Kenneth Murray, LB

Jack Sanborn, LB

CJ Goodwin, CB

Corey Ballentine, CB

Donovan Wilson, Safety

Dallas Cowboys restricted free agents

There are also five restricted free agents. Three of them are "restricted free agents," meaning they have three accrued seasons and their original team (Dallas) can match any offer. If they sign elsewhere, the Cowboys could receive draft pick compensation.

The other two are "exclusive rights free agents," meaning they have fewer than three seasons and cannot negotiate elsewhere if Dallas extends an offer.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey runs a fake field goal during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

T.J. Bass, IOL (Restricted Free Agent)

Josh Butler, CB (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

Reddy Steward, CB (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

Juanyeh Thomas, S (Restricted Free Agent)

Brandon Aubrey, K (Restricted Free Agent)

The Cowboys have a lot of work to do this offseason, but it all begins with identifying which pending free agents they can keep, and which they must replace.

