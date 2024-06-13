Latest concerns with Randy Gregory further proof Cowboys dodged a bullet
Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. That's been the case for the Dallas Cowboys who were unable to retain Randy Gregory in 2022.
After initially agreeing to a five-year extension with the former second-round pick, Gregory's camp backed out of the deal. They accused the Cowboys of sneaking language into the deal without their knowledge, which led to Gregory signing a similar $70 million deal with the Denver Broncos.
This ended up being a win for the Cowboys since they turned to Dorance Armstrong who had 16 sacks over the past two seasons before he landed a big contract with Washington. As for Gregory, he played 10 games in Denver before they shipped him off to the San Francisco 49ers last year. In two years since leaving the Cowboys, he has just 23 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Now in Tampa Bay, Gregory continues to prove the Cowboys dodged a bullet as he's been a no-show at mandatory camp. The Bucs aren't aware of the reason for his absence and Gregory is racking up fines at the moment.
No one should ever make light of mental health struggles and Gregory has been open about his battle with anxiety. Having said that, it's odd that he signed a deal with the Bucs in April and just two months later is ghosting them.
Dallas spent a lot of resources trying to help Gregory stay on the right path but he still served a suspension in five-straight seasons from 2016 through 2020.
The Cowboys believed he had everything back on track yet the latest news proves they didn't need to make such a lofty commitment to him.