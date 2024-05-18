Michael Irvin won’t be charged after criminal police investigation in Texas
Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin has been cleared of criminal charges following a police investigation in Texas. The investigation, which centered around an unspecified “allegation” made against Irvin, was closed by the Allen, Texas police department weeks ago.
The case first came to light when NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reported the existence of an “allegation.” At that time, the police confirmed that the investigation was in its early stages.
Irvin’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, vehemently denied any wrongdoing on Irvin’s part, stating that there was “absolutely no truth” to the allegation and that Irvin had not acted inappropriately.
This recent investigation is not the first legal challenge Irvin has faced.
In February 2023, he sued Marriott International in Collin County, Texas, alleging defamation and tortious interference in a business relationship. The hotel chain had accused Irvin of inappropriately approaching a female employee, leading to his suspension from all NFL Media.
The lawsuit was settled in September, and Irvin was reinstated at the network before his contract ended.
Michael Irvin, who played for the Cowboys for 12 seasons between 1988 and 1999, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. He worked as an NFL Network analyst from 2009 to 2024.
Despite the recent legal battles, Irvin’s legacy remains intact as a prominent figure in football history.