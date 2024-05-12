Mike McCarthy Discusses Ezekiel Elliott's 2024 Role, Cowboys RB by Committee
After failing to select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys called on an old friend. Dallas re-signed veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was once the team's bellcow back.
For Elliott's return to Big D, however, he will not be expected to handle the bulk of the carries.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the team's plans for the running back position following rookie minicamp, and he made it clear that Elliott's role will not be the same. Instead, the Cowboys plan to move forward with a running back-by-committee approach.
"I don’t think that’s fair," McCarthy said. "The guy carried the ball more than anybody in the history of football in the first couple years. That’s not going to be his role. We’re running back by committee, but I think he’ll definitely play at the level that he’s played, I know, in my time here. I anticipate that. I don’t see any drop off in the way he moves."
While Elliott's best years are behind him, he proved last season that there is still some gas left in the tank. During his lone season with the New England Patriots, Elliott rushed for 642 yards and three touchdowns.
Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner, and Nathaniel Peat will compete to earn roles in the running back rotation throughout OTAs and training camp.
Last year, Dowdle contributed 361 yards and two touchdowns on 89 carries, along with 17 catches for 144 yards, and an additional two scores. Vaughn, the team's breakout star in the preseason a year ago, did not have much of an impact during the regular season, but there is hope that he will take a big step forward in his sophomore campaign.
The remaining backs on the roster will likely be on the outside looking in.