Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class: Nathan Thomas
The Dallas Cowboys understood the assignment when it came to bulking up the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team jumped out of the gates, selecting offensive tackle Tyler Guyton with their first pick and then guard Cooper Beebe in the third round.
However, the Cowboys' offensive line selections weren't over. With their first of two picks in the seventh round, the Cowboys went back to the offensive line one more time.
Rd. 7: 233 Nathan Thomas OT, Louisiana Lafayette
Cowboys fans are hoping Louisiana Laffeyette's Nathan Thomas could be the next talked about late-round steal of the NFL Draft. Thomas stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs over 300 pounds. The perfect prototype build for this generation of offensive linemen that must block against hybrid creates the likes of T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.
Dallas has a lot of work to do when filling out the offensive line.
Currently, the Cowboys team website doesn't even have a center listed on the depth chart, but Cooper Beebe is expected to compete for the job
One has to think that Guyton has a lot of work to do at the left tackle position. However, there is plenty of room for Thomas to learn the position and have the opportunity to fill in on the left or right side of the line with added depth.