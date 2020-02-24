Cowboys SI
NFL Combine Cowboys: Meet The QBs - And Should Dallas Draft One?

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys already have a quarterback. Or, at least, they will, once they somehow forge an agreement with Dak Prescott.

But as America's Team, they are also the apple of the eye of at least one of the QBs who is working this week in Indianapolis at the NFL's Scouting Combine. Tua Tagovailoa is on record as saying his dream wish is to be drafted by Dallas. Of course, the former University of Alabama standout needs to overcome his injury issue to make his dreams come true ... and if healthy figures as a top pick in the April NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa was destined to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft before sustaining a serious hip injury late in the 2019 at Alabama season. Tagovailoa underwent successful surgery and now apparently has full medical clearance to move forward to the NFL.

Most experts view him as a first-round pick. In the view of Mel Kiper, Heisman-winner Joe Burrow from LSU is expected to go first overall to the Bengals followed by Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young to the Redskins at No. 2. But then Kiper, in his latest 2020 Mock Draft, pegs Tagovailoa to Detroit at No. 3. (Where Matthew Stafford is presently the QB.)

The New York Giants draft fourth and don't need a QB. Miami is at No. 5 and could see Oregon QB Justin Herbert as a fit. But that's at the top. Dallas drafts at 17, and has six picks in total. 

Meanwhile, Dak is "at the top.'' But the Cowboys can be looking for upgrades from Cooper Rush and Clayton Thorson (who some in the building think has promise.) Below, the invaluable Bill Huber of SI.com/Maven walks us through the prospects in Indy ...

Introducing the 17 Quarterbacks

Part 1: Burrow, Eason, Fromm

Part 2: Gordon, Herbert, Hurts, Love

Part 3: Tagovailoa and two Wisconsin natives

