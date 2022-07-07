Dak Prescott's Cowboys Rank High on ‘NFL Most Explosive Offense’ List

The Dallas Cowboys had the top scoring offense and the top offense in yards per game across the NFL last season.

How offensively explosive are the Dallas Cowboys?

Yardbarker has released its rankings of this season's projected most explosive offenses, and Dallas ranked high on the list. Yardbarker cited likely regression due to the losses of receiver Amari Cooper and right tackle La'el Collins, but also acknowledged the plethora of weapons still on the roster.

The Cowboys came in at No. 3 in their rankings.

The Cowboys offense is one loaded with star power. Whether it's quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for 37 touchdowns, running back Ezekiel Elliott being the NFL's seventh-leading rusher, or right guard Zack Martin stonewalling defensive linemen, the Cowboys can stymie a defense in many different ways.

Three different Cowboys players had 60+ catches and 800+ receiving yards last season (tight end Dalton Shultz, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and wide receiver Amari Cooper). Dallas also had two different running backs with 700+ rushing yards.

As a team, the Cowboys had both the league's leading scoring offense, and the league's best offense in yards per game. The Cowboys had the second best passing attack in the NFL by passing yards per game, and the ninth best rushing offense by running yards per game.

Nonetheless, perhaps the most integral part of an efficient offense is a reliable signal caller, and Prescott was third among all starting quarterbacks last season in passer rating.

Despite the pick gaining much criticism from fans and the media, first-round pick Tyler Smith at left guard is an upgrade over ex-Cowboy Connor Williams. Williams committed fifteen penalties last season for Dallas, almost one per game.

However, it hasn't been all sunshine for the Cowboys offense, as they lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and All-Pro right tackle La'el Collins this offseason. With a rookie receiver (third-round pick Jalen Tolbert) and ex-Steelers wide receiver James Washington replacing Cooper, this adds uncertainty to the offensive unit. Additionally, while Terence Steele did perform well at right tackle last season in limited action, he's far from a consistent talent on the edge.

The Cowboys still have plenty of talent with Lamb, Pollard, Elliott, Prescott, Shultz and their veterans on the offensive line. With the loss of a couple key players on offense and uncertainty with their replacements however, there's more certain offenses out there. There can be logic in suggesting the Bills, Rams and Bengals get the nod over Dallas - but the Cowboys still figure to be elite in this area.

