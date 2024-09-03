NFL Week 1 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 5, with a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
In other primetime games this weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers face off in Brazil as part of the NFL International Series Friday night on Peacock.
The Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, and the New York Jets travel to the West Coast to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to wrap up the week.
MORE: Cowboys 2024 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown.
When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?
A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below.
2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 1
Thursday, September 5
Time
Game
TV Info
8:20 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens - Kansas City Chiefs
NBC
Friday, September 6
Time
Game
TV Info
8:15 p.m.
Green Bay Packers - Philadelphia Eagles
Peacock
Sunday, September 8
Time
Game
TV Info
1:00 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals - Buffalo Bills
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Carolina Panthers - New Orleans Saints
FOX
1:00 p.m.
Houston Texans - Indianapolis Colts
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Miami Dolphins
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings - New York Giants
FOX
1:00 p.m.
New England Patriots - Cincinnati Bengals
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Atlanta Falcons
FOX
1:00 p.m.
Tennessee Titans - Chicago Bears
FOX
4:05 p.m.
Denver Broncos - Seattle Seahawks
CBS
4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas Raiders - Los Angeles Chargers
CBS
4:25 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys - Cleveland Browns
FOX
4:25 p.m.
Washington Commanders - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX
8:20 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams - Detroit Lions
NBC
Monday, September 9
Time ET
Game
TV Info
8: 15 p.m.
New York Jets - San Francisco 49ers
ABC, ESPN
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —