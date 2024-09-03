Cowboys Country

NFL Week 1 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team

The 2024 NFL regular season kicks off Week 1 on Thursday, September 5. Here is when and where to tune in to catch every game of the week.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium.
/ Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 5, with a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

In other primetime games this weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers face off in Brazil as part of the NFL International Series Friday night on Peacock.

The Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, and the New York Jets travel to the West Coast to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to wrap up the week.

When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?

A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below.

2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 1

 Thursday, September 5

Time

Game

TV Info

8:20 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens - Kansas City Chiefs

NBC

Friday, September 6

Time

Game

TV Info

8:15 p.m.

Green Bay Packers - Philadelphia Eagles

Peacock

 Sunday, September 8

Time

Game

TV Info

1:00 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals - Buffalo Bills

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Carolina Panthers - New Orleans Saints

FOX

1:00 p.m.

Houston Texans - Indianapolis Colts

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Miami Dolphins

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings - New York Giants

FOX

1:00 p.m.

New England Patriots - Cincinnati Bengals

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Atlanta Falcons

FOX

1:00 p.m.

Tennessee Titans - Chicago Bears

FOX

4:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos - Seattle Seahawks

CBS

4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders - Los Angeles Chargers

CBS

4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys - Cleveland Browns

FOX

4:25 p.m.

Washington Commanders - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FOX

8:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams - Detroit Lions

NBC

Monday, September 9

Time ET

Game

TV Info

8: 15 p.m.

New York Jets - San Francisco 49ers

ABC, ESPN

