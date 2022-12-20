Eagles Thank Jags for Cowboys Loss with Cheesesteak Order

The Dallas Cowboys' loss in Jacksonville opened a major opportunity for the Philadelphia Eagles. A green team employee found the perfect way to say thank you.

Geno's? Pat's? For now, the ultimate cheesesteak hero is Philly's Finest.

Situated in Duval County instead of Broad Street, the Jacksonville-based Philly's Finest is, as its name implies, a City of Brotherly Love-themed eatery specializing in cheesesteaks. It thus immediately drew the eyes of a Philadelphia Eagles employee looking to thank the local Jacksonville Jaguars for their comeback victory over the rival Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday.

In response to the Jaguars' 40-34 overtime triumph, the restaurant was called upon to deliver a thank you meal to the team, namely head coach Doug Pederson. That win, combined with the Eagles' own win over Chicago, gives Philadelphia (13-1) a chance to clinch the NFC East division title when they travel to Arlington on Saturday afternoon (3:25 p.m. CT, Fox).

Philly's Finest owner Jeff Harris told John Shipley of Jaguar Report that the anonymous employee sent over 35 cheesesteaks and 25 orders of large French fries, all in the name of Pederson, the head coach that guided the Eagles to their first Super Bowl in 2018.

"They love Doug Peterson and they love him in Philly so they want to send them a taste of Philadelphia," Harris said. Even though his eatery has proven popular amongst North Florida's northeast transplants, Harris said he never expected an order to originate from Pennsylvania ... especially the Eagles' team facility.

"We do have a lot of Philadelphia transplants, they come back and forth. So it wasn't surprising that they heard about us, but it was still surprising to have somebody from the organization call," Harris said. "I was in shock. Not by the amount of sandwiches because we do that many sandwiches quite often. We opened in 2001. A couple of months ago, we just sold our one millionth cheesesteak. But to have somebody call down from Philly was kind of a little bit overwhelming."

Despite its Sunday loss, Dallas still clinched an NFC playoff berth thanks to the Washington Commanders' loss to the New York Giants. The Cowboys, having already fallen to Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field earlier this year, are looking to avoid their first sweep at the hands of the Eagles since 2011 ... a year that also featured a get-together on Christmas Eve.

