Cowboys LISTEN: Can Return of Jarwin & Tyron Keep Offense Rolling?

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys gained 497 yards of total offense in a romp against the Washington Football Team.

During the team's four-game win streak, the offense has gained over 300 yards in every game. With the performance, the Cowboys entered first place in total offense ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’ve been No. 1 in the league in offense,” McCarthy said. “That doesn’t guarantee you a championship, and when you’re team is lopsided that way, it’s a lot harder on the defense and the special teams. I think you’re seeing a team that’s more balanced. It’s more complementary and has the ability to win the game in all three phases, and that’s what we want to be. ... We want to be complementary football. This ain’t about statistics.”

Part of McCarthy’s point: The numbers don’t matter as much as the names do. And this week at The Star, two offensive names - Tyron Smith (ankle) and Blake Jarwin - may jump back into the picture.

Tyron seems a good bet; the Cowboys say they are “fired up” about the left tackle playing this Sunday against the visiting Cardinals. Jarwin is not as far along. But the tight end could start doing sideline work this week in preparation for a late-season return.

Now that the NFC East has been clinched, the team will hope to capture homefield advantage in the NFC playoffs, but the Green Bay Packers sit one game ahead with two games against sub-.500 teams.

Regardless of whether they play in Dallas or Timbuktu, the offense has set a high bar to reach. The defense, which is also playing at its peak, can help save them in moments, but come playoff time, microscopic mistakes can cost teams a Super Bowl. This prompts the team to maintain this attitude and drive so it can hoist the Lombardi in Los Angeles.

