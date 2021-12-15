LISTEN: Cowboys Make Move to Help Defense; How to Help Dak’s Offense?

Locked On Cowboys: What's The Biggest Problem With The Cowboys Offense?

With the win Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the Dallas Cowboys took a three-game lead in the NFC East.

The Cowboys will have a chance to solidify the division shortly, but it's getting to that point in the season where we are nitpicking at the problems America's Team is facing and what separates it from being a great team to a Super Bowl contender.

There are “smaller” moves being made, like Wednesday’s trio of transactions on defense, as Dallas shifted safety Donovan Wilson to Designated for Return from IR, signed back to the Practice Squad defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and waived from the Practice Squad defensive back Deante Burton.

But here, we’re talking about bigger moves. Bigger changes.

On offense.

Go back to Sunday’s 27-20 win at the WFT. Even though the score read 24-0 at halftime Sunday, the offense didn't contribute as much as it could have. Quarterback Dak Prescott managed just one touchdown in the first half and settled for three chip-shot field goals from Greg Zuerlein throughout the game.

Prescott didn't put his best foot forward Sunday, throwing a pair of picks and gaining just 211 yards through the air.

Prescott has dealt with a lot of adversity this season and his weapons surrounding him have changed week-by-week.

Two weeks ago against the Las Vegas Raiders, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper were out. This week, running back Tony Pollard sat with an injury. Ezekiel Elliott has been struggling to stay 100 percent this season as well.

It's always seemed like the offense has never been at full strength, which could explain its woes. If the team can heal enough before the end of the season and head into the playoffs with enough healthy assets, we could be seeing the Cowboys peak at the right time.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review their All-22 notes from the Cowboys' Week 14 win over the WFT.

On the offensive side, Landon and Marcus discuss Prescott's performance and why offensive lineman Connor McGovern is struggling.

On the defensive side, they talk about the unit's success, including defensive tackle Neville Gallimore's return to the field on Sunday after missing the first 12 games of the season.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!