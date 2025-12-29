Dallas Cowboys facing opportunity to make unwanted NFL history

The days are ticking down until the Dallas Cowboys take the field for their final game of the 2025-26 regular season. As things stand, the Cowboys have played themselves out of the playoffs in recent weeks.

Dallas got back in the win column on Christmas, defeating Washington 30-23. However, the performance left everyone wanting more as the Cowboys nearly let the lead slip away in the second half.

Regardless, this hasn't been the debut season that head coach Brian Schottenheimer expected in his first year on the job. A prolific offensive attack has found itself derailed by arguably the worst defense in the NFL.

The push and pull has the Cowboys toeing the line between mediocrity and their ultimate goal, contending for a Super Bowl.

Maybe the regular-season finale isn't meaningless after all, as Dallas has an opportunity to achieve a dubious NFL record.

Cowboys Could Achieve A League First In 17-Game Era

When the Cowboys meet the New York Giants on Sunday, league history is on the line.

According to Reddit user JPAnalyst, Dallas is closing in on an NFL first in the 17-game era. The Cowboys have an opportunity to become the first team to finish 8-8-1 with a zero-point differential.

The Cincinnati Bengals previously reached the mark in 1984, posting an 8-8 record while scoring 339 points and giving up 339 points, a zero-point differential. However, that happened when the schedule was limited to 16 games.

The Washington Commanders did accumulate an 8-8-1 record in 2021. With that being said, Washington put up 335 points and surrendered 434 points, resulting in a -99-point differential.

Dallas will have some work to do in MetLife Stadium to attain history. Obviously, the Cowboys will need to defeat the Giants, but they'll have to do so by exactly 23 points.

Through 16 games, the Cowboys have scored 454 points and conceded 474 points. Beating New York by 23 points would put Dallas at 8-8-1 while achieving the zero-point differential.

The Cowboys' largest win of the season came against the Commanders in October, defeating Washington 44-22, a 22-point differential. The Giants have lost 13 games but haven't been beaten by more than 18 points.

It'll take a heck of an effort for Dallas to get it done.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will face off on Sunday, January 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

