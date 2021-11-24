Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Thanksgiving LISTEN: Can Dallas Crash Raiders Carr?

    Locked On Cowboys: Crossover Podcast with Locked On Raiders
    Author:

    If the Dallas Cowboys want to walk away victorious Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they will need to find a way to stop Derek Carr.

    Carr has been sacked 22 times through the team's first 10 games, eighth-most in the NFL, opening the door for the Cowboys pass rush to unlock a key to victory.

    The Cowboys pass rush ranks 20th in the league in sacks with 21 over 10 games. Eight of those sacks come from rookie Micah Parsons, who has elevated his game to a whole new level in the month of November. In this month, Parsons has recorded 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. The rookie rust is beginning to shed and Parsons is rising to the occasion to become the leader of the defense he was intended to be when the Cowboys drafted him 12th overall in this past April's NFL Draft.

    Said Parsons: “I love what we have here and that I'm here because this is where I wanted to be. ... I'm just so honored and blessed to represent the star and have the opportunity to be a star here.”

    Parsons will need to set the tone early for coordinator Dan Quinn's defense and establish an example for his teammates to follow to pressure Carr and the Raider offense and lead “America's Team” to its eighth win of the season.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, host Marcus Mosher speaks with Your Boy Q of Locked On Raiders to preview the team's Week 12 matchup on Thanksgiving against Las Vegas. 

    No image description

    8D9FC432-97E1-47C6-A0F1-1515B4575EB5
    Play

    LISTEN: Can Cowboys Crash Carr?

    Locked On Cowboys: Crossover Podcast with Locked On Raiders

    39 seconds ago
    Cowboys - Thanksgiving
    Play

    Cowboys' Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories

    From Clint Longley in the clutch to Leon Lett in the snow, the Cowboys on Thanksgiving is always an appetizing feast

    1 hour ago
    lamb conc towel
    Play

    CeeDee Lamb Day: 5 Reasons He Must Practice - Or Else

    There is no "scoop'' on what CeeDee Lamb must do on Wednesday in order to play on Thursday. For the good of the player, it's a literal by-the-book process.

    2 hours ago

    The pair discuss why Carr has struggled over the last month, and how the Cowboys can find a way to create a pass rush.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

    Follow FishSports on Twitter and JeremyBrener here

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    8D9FC432-97E1-47C6-A0F1-1515B4575EB5
    News

    LISTEN: Can Cowboys Crash Carr?

    39 seconds ago
    Cowboys - Thanksgiving
    News

    Cowboys' Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories

    1 hour ago
    lamb conc towel
    News

    CeeDee Lamb Day: 5 Reasons He Must Practice - Or Else

    2 hours ago
    dezgarrett
    News

    Dez Bryant Rips Former Cowboys Coach as ‘Joyless’ Jason Garrett

    13 hours ago
    micah rowdy
    News

    Giving Thanks: Micah on 'Representing The Star'

    13 hours ago
    6FEA5E94-9F0D-41E1-9620-4BB311D46A36
    News

    Source: Cowboys Cut Zuerlein Backup, Move Vasher

    17 hours ago
    Ezekiel-Elliott-Cowboys-contracts-Zeke-Tyron-Smith-GettyImages-1030137458
    News

    Raiders at Cowboys: Zeke & Tyron Full Practice; What About Lamb?

    18 hours ago
    BA4599A7-7B36-4EF4-8828-B0E467314572
    News

    Cowboys LOOK: Dak, Gregory, Micah at Practice

    20 hours ago