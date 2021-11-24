LISTEN: Can Cowboys Crash Carr?

If the Dallas Cowboys want to walk away victorious Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they will need to find a way to stop Derek Carr.

Carr has been sacked 22 times through the team's first 10 games, eighth-most in the NFL, opening the door for the Cowboys pass rush to unlock a key to victory.

The Cowboys pass rush ranks 20th in the league in sacks with 21 over 10 games. Eight of those sacks come from rookie Micah Parsons, who has elevated his game to a whole new level in the month of November. In this month, Parsons has recorded 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. The rookie rust is beginning to shed and Parsons is rising to the occasion to become the leader of the defense he was intended to be when the Cowboys drafted him 12th overall in this past April's NFL Draft.

Said Parsons: “I love what we have here and that I'm here because this is where I wanted to be. ... I'm just so honored and blessed to represent the star and have the opportunity to be a star here.”

Parsons will need to set the tone early for coordinator Dan Quinn's defense and establish an example for his teammates to follow to pressure Carr and the Raider offense and lead “America's Team” to its eighth win of the season.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, host Marcus Mosher speaks with Your Boy Q of Locked On Raiders to preview the team's Week 12 matchup on Thanksgiving against Las Vegas.

The pair discuss why Carr has struggled over the last month, and how the Cowboys can find a way to create a pass rush.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

