Cowboys BREAKING: La'el Collins Changing Positions

Locked On Cowboys: La'el Collins or Terence Steele? Coach Mike McCarthy Just Gave Us Our Answer

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins has been officially reinstated after serving his five-game suspension for violating the NFL's drug policy.

But Collins has not bee reinstated as the Dallas right tackle.

The Cowboys are riding a five-game win streak with Terence Steele starting at right tackle.

Entering the week, head coach Mike McCarthy had a big decision to make. Will he go back to his experienced starter in right tackle fixture Collins or will he ride the hot hand in Steele, who has played well as the new starter?

McCarthy on Wednesday before a workout here at The Star in preparation for Sunday's game at Minnesota - with most media eyeballs readying to check out how much rehabbing QB Dak Prescott might work (story here) - offered a big reveal:

Steele opens the week as the first-team right tackle.

Collins - with his "position flex'' - will compete as a left guard and as a right tackle. And he begins the week as a backup.

“You’ve clearly got to recognize how well Terence has played,” McCarthy said, also citing "continuity.''

Team sources had expressed to CowboysSI.com that Collins - who played guard when he first entered the NFL - was mostly likely staying at tackle. But now we know there will be competition, with Collins trying to push both Steele and starting guard Connor Williams.

How does Collins feel about the shuffle?

“He’s a pro,'' McCarthy said. "He’s just anxious to get back out there.”

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer listeners' Twitter questions, including who should start at right tackle between Collins and Steele.

Plus, they talk about what players the Cowboys could target in the trade market, and where Micah Parsons best fits on the defense.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

