7 former players Cowboys will miss most in 2024
During the March free agency period, the Dallas Cowboys witnessed the departure of several key players to new teams, some of whom had an impact on Dallas' NFC East title and 2023 playoff appearance.
While teams endure players moving on every year, replacements come in hoping to make a similar or greater impact. However, teams and their fans acknowledge that the loss of certain players can be difficult to overcome.
Let’s take a look at seven former players the Cowboys will miss the most with a new season upon us.
LB Leighton Vander Esch
We start with a player who retired after the 2023 season. Leighton Vander Esch medically called it a career after spending his entire six-year career in Dallas.
Dallas selected Vander Esch in the first round of the 2018 draft from Boise State. Throughout his six seasons with the Cowboys, Vander Esch accumulated 469 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 13 tackles for loss, and 13 pass deflections.
In 2018, Vander Esch proved himself early on as a rookie. He finished his first season with a franchise-record 140 combined tackles (102 solo), seven deflections, and two interceptions in 16 games, with 11 starts. He received an overall grade of 87.5 from Pro Football Focus in 2018, placing him fourth among all qualifying linebackers.
Unfortunately, injuries became an issue as the Boise State product missed 29 games over six seasons, including a season-ending neck injury that ultimately led to his retirement.
Dallas will likely turn to the likes of Damone Clark, veteran Eric Kendricks, who is very familiar with defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's system, or DeMarvion Overshown who was lost last preseason to injury and will have to prove his worth after being out a year.
Like another player Dallas misses, former linebacker Sean Lee, Vander Esch was the quarterback of the defense, a communicator, and a locker room leader that the Cowboys coaches trusted, taking players like Clark under his wing and making him one player Dallas will miss during 2024.
OT Tyron Smith
The Cowboys made the tough decision to say goodbye to franchise legend in left tackle Tyron Smith, allowing him to walk in free agency. He ultimately signed with the New York Jets.
An 8-time Pro Bowler and 5-time All-Pro selection, the Cowboys drafted Smith ninth overall in the 2011 NFL draft. Since then, he has arguably provided the best blindside protection in the league and has helped pave the way for a pair of rushing champions.
Sadly, injuries have significantly impacted the career of Smith, much like Vander Esch. Smith has not completed a full season since 2015 and has missed a total of 37 games since Mike McCarthy became the head coach in 2020.
In 2024, the Cowboys have an insurance plan in first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who will have the challenge of replacing the legendary Smith. Despite frustrating injuries, Smith was still one of the best in the game when healthy, and left tackles of his caliber don't come around often.
DT Jonathan Hankins
The Cowboys' defense was a force last season, from takeaways to sacks and points allowed. However, the run defense was middle of the pack last season, having surrendered a total of 1,910 yards on the ground and 4.2 yards per carry.
Loosing Jonathan Hankins towards the end of the season didn’t help as Dallas surrendered 266 rushing yards in a 31-10 Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills along with 125 yards allowed in a narrow 20-19 win in Week 17 vs. the Detroit Lions.
While Hankins may not be the player he was early in his career, the departure of the veteran DT does leave the Cowboys thin in the middle of the defense.
The front office did very little to address the IDL position. Alongside the loss of Hankins, who is now in Seattle, the Cowboys also watched as Neville Gallimore departed in free agency for Miami. Instead, Dallas hopes to see progress from 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith, who had a relatively quiet rookie season, and Osa Odighizuwa, who will enter the final year of his rookie contract.
DE Dorance Armstrong
After a slow start to his career that began in 2018 and just 2.5 sacks over his first three seasons, defensive end Dorance Armstrong has quietly racked up 21 sacks over the past three seasons.
Micah Parsons has been the talk of the Cowboys' defense and taking up the attention, allowing Armstrong to have registered the second-most sacks on the team since 2021.
Armstrong reached personal bests in his overall defensive grade (70.1), tackling (83.4), and pass-rushing (70.1), as per PFF's analysis.
Last season, Armstrong totaled 7.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. In 2022, he achieved career-best numbers with 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss.
After spending the first six seasons of his career in Dallas, Armstrong followed former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Washington, where Quinn was hired as head coach.
Armstrong turned into one of the best rotational defensive ends in the league over the past three seasons.
CB Stephon Gilmore
A former Defensive Player of the Year, 5-time Pro Bowler, 2-time first-team All-Pro, and a veteran leader in the secondary, the Cowboys traded for Stephon Gilmore last offseason to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a compensatory fifth-round selection.
The investment paid off, as Gilmore ended the 2023 season with 68 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
More importantly, the 13-year veteran started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, which prevented Dallas from panicking after all-pro cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a devastating torn Achilles injury.
Currently a free agent, the Cowboys may still consider the 33-year-old veteran corner who might be more interested in winning than just seeking a money-making opportunity. While injuries are unpredictable, the Cowboys were fortuante to have Gilmore in the right place at the right time.
C Tyler Biadasz
It's always difficult to lose a Pro Bowl center, a position that plays the role of quarterback up front, responsible for calling all the shots and protections upfront.
The Cowboys have had another free agent player, center Tyler Biadasz, leave for the Washington Commanders.
Biadasz, a former 2020 fourth-round pick, is well known for his durability and availability. The former Wisconsin Badger played in 61 games with 53 starts during his four years with the Cowboys. It's very difficult to replace such a feat, and the team will miss his attribute at a position and overall unit that is susceptible to injuries, arguably more than any other unit.
The bright side Dallas did draft Cooper Beebe out of Kansas State a Unanimous All-American in 2023.
RB Tony Pollard
After a pro bowl campaign in 2022, there were high hopes for Tony Pollard in 2023.
While Pollard did eclipse the 1,000 yard mark for the second year in a row, the Cowboys’ run game had its struggles last season. Dallas saw a decline in rushing yards per game from 2022 (131.7) to 2023 (113.5).
Following 2022, Dallas released long-time back Ezekiel Elliott and replaced him with Tony Pollard. Now, the script has flipped. Pollard heads to Tennessee, and his replacement is none other than Ezekiel Elliott.
The question is, how much of an upgrade is a move like that, or is it even an upgrade at all? This is considering Pollard rushed for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns, compared to Elliott who had just 642 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
At the moment, Elliott is the starter, but does he have enough in the tank to play 17 games or even start all 17 games? Something Pollard did last year.
The rest of Dallas' backfield consists of Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Snoop Conner, Nathaniel Peat, and Hunter Luepke. Unlike last year, this leads the Cowboys into a rare uncertainty in the backfield.