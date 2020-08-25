FRISCO - The optimism and expectations remain high for "America’s Team,'' even during an American (and global) pandemic. A promising draft class ... one of the NFL’s best offenses ... a new defensive philosophy ... a new coaching staff with a Super Bowl resume ...

Does it all equal the Dallas Cowboys becoming playoff contenders - and more?

That is the question.

After letting the NFC East crown slip away with an 8-8 record in 2019, Dallas is hoping first-year coach Mike McCarthy can lean on his championship pedigree and mentality to lead Dallas back to the playoff promise land and beyond in 2020. McCarthy’s track record suggests he can get the best out of quarterback Dak Prescott and all of his Dallas teammates with an aggressive approach.

The uber-publicized Prescott-Cowboys contract negotiations rollercoaster ended with Prescott playing for Dallas in 2020 on the $31.409 million franchise tag. However, the team is more convinced than ever that a long-term deal with Prescott will eventually get done.

"We think he's outstanding,'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, calling the 27-year-old one of the finest young men he knows. "He's our quarterback of the future."

Prescott’s leadership continued to shine in the offseason, building a football field in his backyard to workout with teammates amid COVID-19 shutdowns and then again leading the charge for the Cowboys to self-isolate in a team “bubble” at the Omni hotel adjacent to the Cowboys practice facility at The Star in Frisco.

As the league and teams develop new Coronavirus rules and protocol, Jones made it clear that he expects the Cowboys to play all their games and in front of fans at AT & T Stadium.

"I think it's important,'' Jones said. I think it's important individually. I think it's important for the country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021."

The 2020 season will be undoubtedly unique. Now, a look at Dallas’ maybe-uniquely-elite offense …

Offense

The pool of talented players on the Dallas Cowboys offense is an on-paper nightmare for opposing defenses.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are each looking to repeat 1000-yard receiving seasons in 2020. The addition of the 17th overall selection of the NFL Draft, CeeDee, Lamb should make the NFL’s No. 1-ranked offense even better in 2020.

"I think it was a great pickup,” Cooper said of Lamb. “You have to draft the best player on the board. Everybody understands that. He's a great receiver. I think with me and Michael Gallup going for 1,000 yards last year, the expectation is to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year."

Where does running back Ezekiel Elliott fit within the offense that could entertain with an almost-unprecedented three 1,000-yard receivers?

According to McCarthy, who has a “Feed Zeke” mentality, Elliott will get his.

"The best way to make (a quarterback) successful is a great run game,'' McCarthy said. "We clearly understand what we have here.”

Center Travis Frederick’s sudden retirement created a hole in a critical spot which will likely be filled by Joe Looney. Dallas’ top-tier offensive line still features All-Pro guard Zack Martin and excellent tackles in Tyron Smith and La’el Collins.

Jason Witten’s departure, although a big deal emotionally, should be negated by the production from re-sighted tight end Blake Jarwin.

Prescott is coming off his best statistical year as a passer (with 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions). The Cowboys signed Andy Dalton to back up Prescott, the first time since Prescott's rookie season that he has had an accomplished and healthy veteran starter behind him.

READ MORE: The (Allegedly) Mixed Emotions Of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Plus, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore returned to maintain some continuity from last season - while meshing his thoughts with McCarthy's.

Defense

Among the multitude of coaching changes, Mike Nolan took over as the Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2020. The Cowboys have been using a four-man front since 2013 and Nolan plans to transition Dallas into a hybrid defense that can run a 4-3 and a 3-4 defensive front.

Nolan and the Cowboys will be trying to improve on their 11th ranked rushing and 10th-ranked pass defense from 2019.

Robert Quinn and Maliek Collins were key losses on the defensive line but the Cowboys beefed up with the additions of Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith and Dontari Poe. Gerald McCoy suffered a season-ending leg injury during training camp, meaning Tyrone Crawford must step up.

READ MORE: Tank Lawrence: My Cowboys Sack Numbers 'Will Go Back Up'

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is healthy and is expected to wreak havoc along with Jaylon Smith. The two combined for 261 tackles in 2018 before the injury bug struck Vander Esch, who is recovered from necks surgery.

Headed into their first year without the departed All-Pro Byron Jones, the Cowboys have a handful of unproven players in the secondary.

The younger brother of NFL star receiver Stefon Diggs, second-round rookie Trevon Diggs is a potential replacement for Jones.

Also vying for snaps along with Anthony Brown are two carryover cornerbacks in Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, who are entering the final year of their contracts.

Diggs' combination of size, speed and ball skills makes him a constant takeaway threat for opposing offenses. And when McCarthy talks of the "position flex'' of Awuzie and others, it seemed to open the door for the idea of Diggs winning a top spot.

The Cowboys also signed former Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix this offseason to start along side Xavier Woods. .. though Clinton-Dix is getting pushed by Darian Thompson.

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys new pieces can mesh to create turnovers and improve their pass rush.

Prediction

Optimism says the 2020 Cowboys will go 10-6 record and win their third NFC East title in five years.

The Cowboys have the NFL’s third-easiest schedule, based on their 2020 opponents' winning percentage in 2019. The belief is the coaching change will translate into positive momentum to get the most out of the Cowboys, who will win a game or two that they shouldn't in 2020. It's hard to picture many defenses who can keep up with Dallas' offensive firepower.

Expected Depth Chart

First-Team Defense

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

DT Tyrone Crawford

DT Dontari Poe

DE Everson Griffen

LB Leighton Vander Esch

LB Jaylon Smith

CB Anthony Brown

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

S Xavier Woods

CB Chidobe Awuzie

SLOT Jourdan Lewis

First-Team Offense

QB Dak Prescott

RB Ezekiel Elliott

TE Blake Jarwin

WR Amari Cooper

WR Michael Gallup

WR CeeDee Lamb

LT Tyron Smith

LG Connor Williams

C Joe Looney

RG Zack Martin

RT La'el Collins