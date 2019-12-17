CowboyMaven
Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Does NOT Have A 'Hairline Fracture' on Throwing Hand

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is heading into Sunday’s showdown at Philadelphia for the NFC East title with banged-up hands but not with a supposed hairline fracture in the index finger of his right throwing hand, a source tells me.

"Unwarranted drama here,'' the source said.

Former Cowboys quarterback and FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman said during the broadcast of the Cowboys’ 44-21 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that Prescott has a “hairline fracture on the top of his index finger.” But something must've gotten lost in the translation between Prescott and Aikman. ... Because while Prescott did indeed injured the finger in a Dec. 5 loss in Chicago (he also hurt his left wrist and hand that night), the medical definition of his ailment is not a "hairline fracture.''

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t confirm the specific nature of the injury during his Monday press conference, saying, “I don’t want to get into the medical part of it. I do know he has a little injury to his index finger. Again, he works through it and does what he needs to do.”

No one questions the toughness of Prescott, a key Cowboys leader, who did not miss a day of practice last week leading up to Dallas' win and jump to 7-7. He wore tape on his hands at different times in the game, and completed 15 of 23 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Dak’s a tough guy,'' Garrett said. "Dak’s a physically tough guy. Dak’s a mentally tough guy, so whatever he’s dealing with, he hasn’t let a lot of people know about it.''

Well, except the millions of viewers on FOX TV. Who, it seems, were drawn into "unwarranted drama'' and were slightly misinformed.

