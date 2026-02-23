George Pickens Franchise Tag Decision Should Gain Clarity at NFL Combine

The Dallas Cowboys worked quickly to lock up star running back Javonte Williams on a new contract before the start of NFL free agency, but now it must stare the major George Pickens dilemma in the face.

With the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, team personnel from around the league and agents will be in the same building, so there will be time for discussion to see where both sides stand.

Jon Machota of The Athletic recently shared the latest on the Cowboys' plans for Pickens, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that using the franchise tag will be the outcome.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The combine is a time when the Cowboys' front office usually meets with numerous agents representing players on their team and across the league," Machota wrote. "Will they meet with Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta, in Indianapolis? The current plan is to use the franchise tag on Pickens in hopes of buying time to work out a long-term deal.

"If the new deal isn't reached, Pickens will likely remain under the tag, which would pay him around $28 million for the 2026 season. As unlikely as it seems, would the Cowboys consider trading Pickens? We're unlikely to get definitive answers, but there should be enough said to gauge how they're leaning."

Pickens is currently projected to sign a new contract worth more than $30 million per year, according to Spotrac. His contract evaluation is projected at four years, $122.4 million.

During his debut year in Dallas, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). All three numbers were career highs for the talented pass catcher, who now looks to cash in with a major payday.

George Pickens Franchise Tag Projection

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

Let's hope that everyone can come away from negotiations happy.