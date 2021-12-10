'The Tribe Has Spoken': Former Cowboys Player Voted Out on 'Survivor'

If you're a Dallas Cowboys fan who watches the hit CBS show 'Survivor', you probably weren't thrilled with this week's result.

Danny McCray, a defensive back who played primarily on special teams for five seasons, was voted out by his competitors on Wednesday's episode, coming in 6th place out of 18 players.

This is not the first time a former Cowboy has participated on the show. Former Cowboys quarterback Gary Hogeboom competed on the show in 2005. Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson appeared on the program in 2010. Offensive tackle Steve Wright was seen on the subsequent season in 2011, while cornerback (and teammate of McCray's) Alan Ball participated in 2017. But McCray made it the furthest out of all his ex-NFL brethren.

His highlight of the show came during last week's episode, when he shared the story of his father who died 25 years ago in a car accident. McCray was a young boy at the time and held anger and resentment towards his father, but his experience on the island allowed him to find an inner peace.

McCray's strategy in the game was to not disclose the fact that he was a former football player, but in the final hours of his time on the island, he revealed that information to his best friend in the game, Deshawn Radden.

As he was exiting the game, McCray turned around and winked to Radden with a message a lot of Cowboys fans can get behind, but not Entertainment Tonight reporter and Washington Football Team fan Dalton Ross.

Hopefully the Cowboys have better luck this weekend against Washington.