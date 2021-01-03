Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Says Goodbye

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger officially declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday afternoon, bringing an end to one of the most successful quarterback careers in school history.

Ehlinger made the announcement via his Twitter account, in an emotional goodbye to Longhorns fans everywhere.

Ehlinger had reportedly already made his decision following the Longhorns’ 55-23 win over the Colorado Buffaloes, but had not officially revealed his intentions until the release of the video.

“I'm trying to enjoy these last few weeks, but I haven't closed one door on anything yet,” Ehlinger said after the win “Those are the hard questions I need to think about. I haven't really given incredible, in-depth thought to it because it is a big life decision for me.”

Unfortunately, Ehlinger was forced to leave that game with his team up 17-10 after the first half of play, due to a shoulder injury, and was unable to return. Sophomore backup Casey Thompson took over and completed 8-10 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns in his absence.

Ehlinger leaves behind a legacy that will be difficult for any Longhorns quarterback to surpass in the future, finishing second in school history in completions, passing yards, total offense, and total touchdowns, completing 923-1,476 passes for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns to just 27 interceptions. He also ran for 1,907 yards and scored 33 touchdowns on 554 carries.

Ehinger also holds the school record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season with 16 scores in 2018 and holds a Big 12 record for most consecutive passing attempts without an interception with 308. The senior also led the Longhorns to four consecutive bowl games, and four consecutive bowl wins under center, making him the only quarterback in school history to do so.

While Ehlinger's draft prospects are currently unknown, his talent and intangibles are well-documented, and his production at the college level is undeniable, making him a safe bet to be selected at some point this spring.

With Ehlinger, as well as head coach Tom Herman, now gone, Texas is set to begin a new era with Steve Sarkisian at the helm, and the upcoming junior Thompson under center. One that will begin with a major spotlight, following the exit of a quintessential Longhorn legend.