Brian Schottenheimer's first Cowboys season hinges on playoffs despite progress

The Dallas Cowboys were down in the dumps a year ago, finishing 7-10 and electing to move on from Mike McCarthy following five years with the franchise. McCarthy went just 1-3 in the postseason, missing the playoffs entirely in 2020 and 2024.

For a loyal fanbase and a worldwide brand starving for a championship, the performance simply wasn't good enough.

That led Dallas to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, the first time he's guided a team during his coaching career. The early returns were mixed as the Cowboys got out to a 3-5-1 start through their first nine games of the season.

Since a bye week in the middle of November, Dallas has gone 3-1, putting itself firmly back into the playoff conversation.

The Cowboys still need some help, but the postseason dream is alive. The next four games will ultimately decide how Schottenheimer's first year as head coach will be judged.

Schottenheimer: Winning's The Number One Objective

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas is coming off a 44-30 to the Detroit Lions last week. Regardless, the team is only two games behind the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who have dropped three straight outings.

The Cowboys currently hold an edge against divisional opponents with a 3-1 record compared to Philadelphia's 2-2. The Eagles do have two meetings remaining against the Washington Commanders, one of the worst teams in the league.

Schottenheimer understands the importance of getting back to the playoffs. That starts with a successful final stretch of the regular season as the franchise tries to retool a winning culture.

"Yeah. I mean, I think, absolutely. But I don't think that's the only thing [making the playoffs] we're judged upon, but that's what we want," Schottenheimer said on Wednesday. "You can't sit up here and talk about winning world championships, and if you don't make the playoffs, you don't have a chance to win a world championship. Again, winning's the number one objective."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"After that, it's building the culture. There's things that, as we get through the season and the season ends, which it will end at some point, we'll look back, and there will be good things, and there will be bad things," Schottenheimer added. "The good things, we'll find ways to keep those things going, and the things we have to correct, we'll find ways to improve them."

Progress is fine, but finding a way into the postseason would go a long way in inspiring owner Jerry Jones and Cowboys supporters that things are moving in the right direction.

Dallas doesn't have any control over Philadelphia's finish. The Cowboys can only focus on the Cowboys and let everything else play out.

"Minnesota's our focus, Minnesota's my focus, but like I said the other day, we're going to be judged on wins and losses, so let's start by getting the first one in the fourth quarter against Minnesota," Schottenheimer said.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer heads to the locker room following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

