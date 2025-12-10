Cowboys' Dak Prescott leads NFL in major stat entering final month of season

Dak Prescott is one of the more polarizing figures in the NFL. A lightning-rod for criticism, Prescott arguably takes more heat than any other quarterback, simply because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite the constant nitpicking, Prescott continues to deliver for Dallas. This year has been no exception as he’s not only leading the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL, but he’s also ahead of every other signal-caller in one of the major statistical categories.

MORE: Former Cowboys star shares brutal truth on team's NFL playoff chances

Entering Week 15, Prescott is first in the NFL with 3,637 yards passing. That’s 225 more yards than Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, who is in second place.

Prescott is also one of the top quarterbacks in touchdown passes this year. He currently has 26, which is tied for second with Jared Goff. The leader is currently Matthew Stafford, who has 35.

Dak Prescott made Dallas Cowboys history this season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles during the first half against the Detroit Lions. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

During the Cowboys’ comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, Prescott put his name in the record book by surpassing Tony Romo, who had the most passing yards in franchise history with 34,183.

MORE: Field Yates' new 2026 NFL mock draft blesses Cowboys with major defensive haul

Prescott now has 35,074 yards. He’s still trailing Romo in touchdown passes with 239, but needs just nine to match Romo’s 248.

Just like his predecessor, however, Prescott’s impressive work in the regular season will always be met with skepticism, unless he ends the team’s championship drought. That might seem unfair, but it goes with the job.

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup after Week 14 sees Dallas in stalemate

NFC East power rankings: Eagles’ free fall gives Cowboys renewed hope

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

New Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands son of Super Bowl champ, Trevon Diggs replacement

'Excited' Jerry Jones discusses Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes