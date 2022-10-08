Tony Pollard Sick; Cowboys Plan ‘Full-Throttle’ Ezekiel Elliott at Bobby Wagner’s Rams?

FRISCO - The Los Angeles Rams know that against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll need to stop the run.

Will that include needing to stop the ailing Tony Pollard?

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is no stranger to run-stopping. The eight-time Pro Bowler is a tackling machine and will need to play one of his best games of the season in order to contain Cowboys' running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard. …

Assuming Pollard is OK to play; he missed Friday’s workout here at The Star and is listed as questionable for Week 5. (Here's the CeeDee Lamb MRI story; here's the breaking news on Jason Peters.)

Meanwhile … After suffering a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, Los Angeles is trying to avoid falling below .500 as the club enters Week 5.

At the same time, the 3-1 Cowboys have put together a nice three-game winning streak with Cooper Rush under center.

No disrespect to Rush, but the Cowboys rushing attack had a lot to do with those victories. Elliott and Pollard combined for 96 yards and a touchdown in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Then in Week 3, Dallas ran all over the New York Giants defense, with 178 combined yards and a touchdown.

The Rams will want to take notes from the Washington Commanders. as they were able to hold the Cowboys' running back duo to 55 yards on 27 carries (in a 25-10 Washington loss).

Wagner gave credit to the Cowboys' rushing attack when talking to reporters on Wednesday, acknowledging the offense goes as far as Elliott and Pollard will take them

“I think it’s a good balance,” Wagner said. “I think when Zeke comes down full-throttle, always falls forward. I think Pollard does a good job on the edge. They use him in different positions, they do jet sweeps and things of that nature so you have to be conscious of the styles of runs each guy has.

The offense does start with those guys. You get those guys going, then it opens up everything else for the passing game.''

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris echoed Wagner's comments.

Said Morris: "They are an outstanding tandem. Pollard brings a little more gas on the outside and Zeke brings a load coming downhill. You're talking about two really good running backs ...''

We'll see if the Cowboys actually have them both at full strength this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT at SoFi Stadium.

