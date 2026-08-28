3 Bold Predictions for Dallas Cowboys' Preseason Finale vs. Saints

With two preseason games behind us, the Dallas Cowboys are focused on their finale against the New Orleans Saints. As soon as that one is in the books, they will begin the behind-the-scenes work to decide which players will make their initial 53-man roster.

Dallas did solid work this offseason building depth, which makes this finale interesting. While they won't play any starters, there will be multiple players on the bubble who will be given a chance to show what they can do as they fight for a spot either with the Cowboys or perhaps for another team.

With that said, here's a look at three bold predictions to keep an eye on as the Cowboys battle the Saints.

Israel Abanikanda, Phil Mafah each score TDs

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Davis has been running away with the RB2 job, but the Cowboys have several backs who have been impressive this offseason. That includes Israel Abanikanda who had 36 yards on seven carries in Week 1 and 39 yards on eight carries in Week 2.

He had been outperforming Phil Mafah, who entered the season as a fan favorite, but then Mafah reminded us all why he was so popular as a rookie by ripping off a 15-yard touchdown run last week. In this first bold prediction, both running backs make it difficult to waive them by rushing for a touchdown each.

Sam Williams makes a case for the 53-man roster

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player fighting for a spot is Sam Williams, who finds himself behind Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Von Miller, Malachi Lawrence, and Justin Houston. As an EDGE, he's ahead of Marist Liufau, but the converted linebacker is known for his work as a special teams ace. Williams is no stranger to special teams, so Liufau might not have a huge lead in that department. That helps him as he makes a case for his spot in the finale by recording at least one sack.

Joe Milton has his best showing yet

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1 of the preseason, Sam Howell was the leader for the QB2 job and even started against the Seattle Seahawks. Howell played well, but then Joe Milton entered the game and was even more impressive. He then started against the Cardinals and had 179 yards and two touchdowns, proving to be the superior option. In this final bold prediction, Milton has his best outing yet as he throws for three touchdown passes and locks in his spot behind Dak Prescott.

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