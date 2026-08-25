4 Dallas Cowboys on the Chopping Block Entering Preseason Finale

We're heading into the home stretch as the final week of the NFL preseason is here. For the Dallas Cowboys, their final game will be on Friday night against the New Orleans Saints.

This won't be the first time the two teams see one another during the preseason. The Cowboys and Saints met before the second preseason game for a joint practice, and things got out of hand. There were multiple fights and both franchises were hit with massive fines.

Hopefully tempers can be controlled this time around, leaving the only fights to those taking place for a spot on the 53-man roster. With that in mind, here are four Cowboys who will be battling as they enter the finale on the chopping block.

Caelen Carson, CB

Dallas Cowboys CB Caelen Carson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas was surprised to see Caelen Carson still on the board during the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft and he seemed to be a steal early in his career. Now entering year three, Carson finds himself firmly on the chopping block.

During his first two seasons, he's shown flashes but has dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons in the league. Carson also had a rough preseason debut this year, which featured multiple penalties. He now finds himself battling for a spot on a completely revamped defense and could be left without a seat when the music stops.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker delivers a stiff arm to Arizona Cardinals safety Kitan Crawford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2023 NFL draft wasn't great for the Cowboys. While they have been thrilled with DeMarvion Overshown when healthy, no one else from that class has made a significant impact.

They already gave up on first-round pick Mazi Smith, who was sent to the New York Jets in the Quinnen Williams trade. Now, second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker finds himself on the chopping block.

Schoonmaker has yet to live up to expectations and has been passed on the depth chart by Brevyn Spann-Ford. The one thing in his favor is the fact that Michael Trigg has been out with a toe injury, but even with that being the case, Schoonmaker isn't guaranteed a spot this year.

Phil Mafah, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phil Mafah has been a fan favorite since being selected in the seventh round last season, but he's facing a tough task as he fights for a spot on the roster. Dallas isn't exactly flush with depth at running back behind Javonte Williams, and they're expected to keep an eye on the waiver wires for help.

Even if they don't add another name, however, Mafah could be on the outside looking in. He's currently behind 2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue and as Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez says, Malik Davis has proven himself as the best RB2 option on the roster. Mafah had an impressive touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend, but that's not enough to keep him around.

Sam Williams, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talent has never been a question for Sam Williams. The 6-foot-3, 261-pounder is incredibly athletic, which he proved when he ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine. The problem, however, has been consistency.

Williams showed off his talent with 8.5 sacks during his first two seasons in the league. He then missed the entire 2024 campaign after suffering an ACL tear during camp. Williams returned in 2025 and had 37 tackles, but just one sack.

He signed a one-year deal this offseason looking to prove himself worthy of a larger contract. Throughout camp, however, he hasn't established himself as one of the top options. He's now battling Marist Liufau for the final spot at outside linebacker and it could come down to special teams, where Liufau has been a standout and Williams has had some penalty concerns.

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