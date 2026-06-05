Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah Turning Up Heat For RB2 Competition at Cowboys OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys have a competition for the backup running back job behind Javonte Williams this offseason, with the main competitors being Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

Davis is the favorite out of the trio to be the RB2 thanks to his advantage in experience and strong showing last season when Davis tallied 4.8 yards per carry on 52 attempts.

Blue's rookie campaign was a disappointment, as the fifth-round pick was only active for five games and carried the rock just 38 times for 3.4 yards per tote. Mafah played even less, appearing only in one game and carrying the football five times for 18 yards.

Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah standing out at OTAs

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN's Todd Archer recently noted that Blue had issues earning the trust of the coaching staff in 2025, which is what led to his sparse playing time. Maturity was a big issue for Blue, Archer revealed.

"(Blue's) rookie season was essentially a wash because he was inactive for 12 games. There were questions of maturity and trust for last year's fifth-round pick, which is why Malik Davis got more work later in the season," Archer said.

But so far this offseason, Blue looks to be making progress, as Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported a source noted Blue is "locked in" this year.

"Blue has also been praised, with another source saying he’s more 'locked in' right now on the details than he ever was in his rookie season," Harris reported.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Along with Blue, Mafah was a standout during the team's first open practice of OTAs on Thursday. Mafah — who is showing a "night and day" difference from last season — and Blue both got first-team reps, and both players scored a touchdown, also.

"Phil Mafah looked good with his first-team reps, grabbing a touchdown in red zone work, as did Jaydon Blue," Harris said. "Mafah has specifically drawn a lot of praise for his work this offseason, with one source saying he is 'night-and-day' different from last year."

While we're not ready to dethrone Davis as the favorite to spell Williams in 2026, all of this does show that Mafah and Blue may provide stiffer competition than we initially thought.

And, if the pair of sophomore players can continue moving in the right direction the rest of the offseason, the Cowboys won't have to go out and bring in another running back in free agency.