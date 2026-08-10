5 Winners & 4 Losers From Cowboys First Two Weeks of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their eighth practice on Sunday, marking the end of two weeks of training camp.

There's always a lot to keep an eye on during camp, and that's been especially true for the Cowboys who are overhauling their defense under Christian Parker. The former Philadelphia Eagles assistant has his hands full following a frustrating 2025 season for Dallas, but he also has plenty of new faces to work with.

On offense, all 11 starters from last year are returning, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams still need to find ways to fine-tune things. With all that being said, let's look back over the first two weeks of practice and identify who stood out as winners and losers for the Cowboys.

Winner: Marist Liufau, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marist Liufau was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame and spent the first two seasons of his career playing linebacker. This offseason, he was moved to the EDGE in Christian Parker's scheme but due to the depth around him, he seemed to be on the chopping block. There is still plenty of time before final cuts are made, but Liufau is making a strong case for a spot on the roster. He especially stood out on Sunday and enters the final stretch on a hot streak, which could help him secure the fifth and possibly final spot at the position.

Loser: Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just ahead of training camp, I wrote that Jonathan Mingo was on the chopping block and that hasn't changed. He has had a few solid plays, but also had a bad drop on Saturday and hasn't done enough to secure the WR5 spot. Mingo's addition at the 2024 trade deadline hasn't gone as planned and his tenure in Dallas appears to be nearing its end.

Winner: T.J. Bass, OL

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Brock Hoffman leaving in free agency, the Cowboys needed a new backup center. T.J. Bass has taken on that role, in addition to being the top reserve at both left and right guard. Bass has played so well that he was even given snaps with the starting team, seeing how he would do should they put him at left guard and move Tyler Smith to left tackle. Bass is unlikely to be a starter when the regular season rolls around, but this has been a stellar camp for the former undrafted free agent out of Oregon.

Loser: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During minicamp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was being praised for how well he stood out, but things have since soured. He has seen players such as Ryan Flournoy and Traeshon Holden surpass him and after missing practice on Sunday due to injury, Valdes-Scantling is suddenly losing a lot of momentum.

Winner: Sam Howell, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling go through a drill during practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas signed Sam Howell this offseason and said he would compete with Joe Milton III for the QB2 spot behind Dak Prescott. After two weeks, Howell appears to have a significant lead. He might not have the athleticism that Milton possesses, but Howell is a quick processor who continues to make the right reads, which is exactly what teams crave in a backup.

Loser: Joe Milton III, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Howell's stock rises, Joe Milton's dips. The third-year quarterback spent the entire 2025 campaign as the backup to Prescott, but now finds himself in danger of not even making the roster. He had a solid day on Sunday, which should help, but overall he's been overshadowed by Howell.

Winner: Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could just as easily be Cobie Durant, who has been a stud during camp, but he was expected to be a starting-caliber player. Shavon Revel Jr., on the other hand, was a question mark.

The second-year player has the traits to be a difference-maker in the secondary, but never looked comfortable during his rookie season. Part of that was due to his recovery from a torn ACL, and there was hope that since he shed his knee brace that Revel would be even better in a year or two. That's exactly what's happened so far, as Revel has displayed excellent coverage skills and broken up multiple passes during practices. His performance has made the battle for the CB2 spot very intriguing.

Loser: Dee Winters, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In need of another starter next to DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys traded for Dee Winters. Coming off a breakout season with the San Francisco 49ers, Winters was poised to be a big piece of the puzzle for Dallas this year. After two weeks of camp, however, it appears as though Winters might not start after all. What's unfortunate for Winters is that this is no fault of his own, but a byproduct of rookie Jaishawn Barham exploding, and staking and claim to that spot.

Winner: Jaishawn Barham, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaishawn Barham recently suffered an injury, which has kept him out of practice, but he's still been the biggest star of training camp for the Cowboys. The third-round pick out of Michigan not only appears to have supplanted Dee Winters as the starter opposite DeMarvion Overshown, but he also looks ready to make an impact during his rookie season. Dallas added several potential game-changers on defense during the draft, but there's a chance that we could look back on this class in five years and say that Barham was their biggest steal.

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