4 Dallas Cowboys Bubble Players Who Could Make 53-Man Roster Thanks To Special Teams

We are just days away from the Dallas Cowboys' final game of the 2026 NFL preseason, and then it will be time to determine who will make the cut and land a spot on the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

Entering the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium, several players are fighting for their roster spots, and because the team won't be playing its starters on Friday night, there will be plenty of opportunities to make a statement.

For some players, however, there is a clearer path to making the roster, and it's the third phase of the game: special teams.

Dallas has a handful of special teams aces who could earn their spot on the 53-man roster by showing extra effort and intensity on kickoff and punt coverage and returns. Who should fans be keeping an eye on entering Friday night's showdown vs. the Saints?

Marist Liufau, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liufau is making the transition from off-ball linebacker to edge in Christian Parker's defensive scheme, so he was already facing an uphill battle to make the roster becauses of his position change.

However, many people believe Liufau has an inside track to making the roster because he just may be the team's "best overall special teams player."

Nick Eatman of the team's official website previously said, "More than anything, I think you might have your best overall special teams player in Liufau, considering his size and speed and ability to run and hit. Don't be shocked if he leads the team in tackles and maybe gets a blocked punt or kick because he can get up the field quickly."

Markquese Bell, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Cowboys drafted Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft and signed Jalen Thompson in free agency, the safety room immediately became crowded.

Downs, Thompson, and Malik Hooker are the team's top three safeties, while Dallas also brought in P.J. Locke, who is familiar with Christian Parker from his time with the Denver Broncos. What helps Bell, however, is his special teams prowess, which head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised upon the team's return to Frisco.

Schottenheimer noted, "Bell is one of our most trusted leaders on the special teams. He's a really good football player. He's a good defensive player. I think he's a great special teams player."

James Houston, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston stands on the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston is arguably one of the team's best pure pass rushers, but he suddenly finds himself buried on the depth chart following the Cowboys' signing of Von Miller. Since trading away Micah Parsons, Dallas has completely overhauled the EDGE room, which could hurt Houston's chance of making the roster.

Without a strong performance on special teams, Houston, who is firmly behind Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Von Miller, and rookie Malachi Lawrence, will need to beat out the likes of Sam Williams and Marist Liufau.

Unfortunately for Houston, Liufau may have the edge as a special teams performer.

Alijah Clark, Safety

this is a never give up effort play you show to your kids



what a play by Alijah Clark



from blocked flat on his back to forcing a fumble 50 yards downfield 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/74W7eBnKT2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 24, 2025

Clark finds himself on the roster bubble after suffering an ankle injury early in training camp, so he needs to finish the preseason strong. Luckily, he is a proven asset to the Cowboys on special teams.

The 2025 undrafted free agent made his impact felt on special teams last season, with 174 special teams snaps in the second half of the season, and one of the best special teams plays of the season against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Thanks to his relentless motor and effort, you can never count Clark out on a play, and that's exactly what you're looking for when you're building your special teams coverage units. We'll see if he can do enough to make the cut on Friday night in primetime.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Saints at AT&T Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN Unlimited.

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