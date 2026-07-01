4 Games That Will Decide If Dallas Cowboys Can Make the NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys missed out on the playoffs in the first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer in 2025.

While most teams might get a pass for coming up short of the postseason under a new head coach, the talent on the Dallas roster last year makes it hard to believe that the Cowboys were not at least a wild card team in the NFC.

Of course, the Cowboys' historically poor defense played a massive role in these shortcomings. But barring a wild string of season-ending injuries to the team's top players, Dallas won't have any legitimate excuse to miss out on the playoffs once again in 2026.

On the path toward getting back to the postseason, here are four games that will play the biggest role in determining whether or not the Cowboys are in the playoffs by next winter.

No. 4. Week 13 @ Seattle Seahawks - Monday, Dec. 7

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys will visit the defending Super Bowl champions on Monday Night Football in what could be one of the highest-rated games of the regular season.

Dallas can help itself tremendously by picking up a massive win at Lumen Field to kickoff the team's month of December, but this is also one of the games that can be chalked up as one of the more likely losses for the Cowboys next season. This slots it further down on this list.

Getting a win in Week 13 will be like playing with house money, if of course Dallas has handled most of its business elsewhere leading up to the game.

3. Week 7 @ Philadelphia Eagles - Monday, Oct. 26

It's no surprise that the Eagles find their way onto this list. Philadelphia and Dallas are both expected to be the top contenders for the NFC East title once again, so both matchups can jotted down as key playoff swing games in 2026.

Similar to the Seattle game, the road matchup against the Eagles is one of the more likely losses for the Cowboys next season and falls into that "house money" approach.

Like every season for Dallas, picking up a road win in Philadelphia would go a long way in determining the Cowboys' hopes of winning the NFC East, and in the same breathe, if the team can earn a playoff spot.

No. 2 - Week 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 26

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the anthem against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the road game against the Eagles is an understandable loss in the standing, the Cowboys can't afford to lose at home to Philly late in the year in Week 12.

Getting swept in the season series would almost certainly spell doom for Dallas' postseason chances, but the Cowboys will have other notable opportunities after this game that prevent it from being in the No. 1 spot. Had this game been scheduled for Week 14 or later, things might be different.

Both teams will be coming off of a short week headed into this game, and Dallas will need to take advantage of being at home in a critical NFC East matchup for both teams.

No. 1 - Week 15 @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 20

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on how the rest of the season has gone up to this point, the Cowboys could potentially be looking to stave off being eliminated from playoff contention or ideally could be aiming to seal a postseason berth when they visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Either way, a road matchup against the NFC runners-up from a year ago in late December will be the final "tough" game on Dallas' schedule next season and could ultimately decide the team's playoff fate.

Cowboys fans will certainly hope that the team isn't already facing playoff elimination by Week 15, but it's hard to imagine that not being a reality given what we know about this franchise.

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