3 Dallas Cowboys Playing For a Contract Extension in 2026

Contracts have been a hot topic for the Dallas Cowboys in recent years. They're come to terms on long-term deals with some of their biggest stars, including Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in 2024.

This past season, they were unable to come to terms with Micah Parsons, which led to a trade with the Green Bay Packers. While they couldn't keep Parsons, Dallas signed Jake Ferguson, Tyler Smith, KaVontae Turpin, and DaRon Bland via extensions.

In 2026, they kept running back Javonte Williams with a three-year deal and used the franchise tag on George Pickens. With the dust settled on these moves, here's a look at three Cowboys who will be playing for a new deal this year.

P.J. Locke, Safety

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver PJ Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Safety P.J. Locke was signed to a one-year deal this offseason after spending the past six seasons with the Denver Broncos. He worked with Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker for two years with the Broncos, which has given him an advantage during the offseason.

Locke has stood out as one of the more impressive defensive backs this offseason and if he's able to continue at this pace, he could convice the Cowboys to keep him around beyond the 2026 campaign.

George Pickens, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

George Pickens deserves credit for the way he's handled the franchise tag. He hasn't shied away from his desire to secure a long-term deal, but the front office wanted to see more from him before making a multi-year commitment.

Pickens could have held out to attempt to force the team's hand, but instead, he decided to show up for mandatory minicamp and said he intends to play on the tag this year. Pickens had 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns during his first season with the team and is in line to land a lucrative contract with an impressive encore. The only question will be if he convinces the Cowboys that they should be the team who pays him.

Quinnen Williams, Defensive Tackle

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Quinnen Williams was added in a trade deadline move with the New York Jets and his arrival helped the Cowboys defense improve immediately. It wasn't enough for their defense to be formidable, but his presence gives them a cornerstone to build around.

There's no rush to sign Williams to a long-term deal, since his contract runs through the 2027 season. That said, the earlier the Cowboys lock him up, the better. As for Williams, he enters this season ready to prove he's still one of the league's elite players, which will result in a significant contract extension.

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