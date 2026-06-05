6 Early Standouts During Dallas Cowboys OTAs Feature Multiple DBs

Thursday was the first open practice for the Dallas Cowboys during their 2026 OTAs.

These practices are usually fairly subdued as players are in shorts and no pads. The team was also running 7-on-7 drills, so the main focus is just on learning the playbook and ensuring everyone is on the same page.

During this practice, we learned a lot, and Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis summed up some of the most important information. He dove into topics including George Pickens' absence and Jalen Thompson working with the rehab group. Now, we can look at how the players performed, with these six standouts from Thursday.

Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A third-round pick in 2025, Shavon Revel Jr. didn't have the best rookie season. He was also returning from a torn ACL which prematurely ended his collegiate season, so there was no reason to rush to judgement on him.

Although there became a tendency to overlook him following his performance, defensive coordinator Christian Parker was said to be a fan. On Thursday, it appeared he was starting to look like the player we saw at East Carolina.

Revel shed the brace he was wearing throughout 2025 and Nick Harris said he's finally 100 percent, which has him looking more confident and fluid in his motions. We still need to see Revel get it done in live game situations, but this was a positive sign for sure.

Phil Mafah, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah rushes during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Mafah-Mania is back.

A seventh-round pick out of Clemson in 2025, Phil Mafah became an instant fan-favorite last preseason due to his size (6-foot, 234 pounds) and powerful running style. After making a strong push for a roster spot, Mafah began the season on the IR with a shoulder injury. He wound up playing in one game, which was the season finale, rushing for 18 yards on five attempts with a touchdown.

On Thursday, both Mafah and fellow second-year back Jaydon Blue stood out. What was most impressive for Mafah, however, was his contribution as a receiver. He was on the receiving end of a Dak Prescott touchdown pass as he continues to turn heads.

Caleb Downs, DB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Caleb Downs hype train continues to roll along. On Thursday, he and fellow first-round pick Malachi Lawrence earned some big praise from veteran Rashan Gary, who applauded their attention to detail.

As for his work on the field, Downs stayed in the slot on Thursday and Todd Archer said, from what he could tell, the rookie never surrendered a completion. That's an excellent sign for the Cowboys, who need a nickel corner in the worst way.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In addition to Rashan Gary giving kudos to Malachi Lawrence, the Cowboys head coach also had positive things to say about the UCF product. When discussing the day's practice, Coach Schotty listed Lawrence among the players who stood out. Impressing teammates is a good sign, but getting props from the head coach is even better.

Rashan Gary, EDGE

Clubhouse Live with defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the Fox Club at Fox Cities Stadium. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Gary was boosting up his teammates, Brian Schottenheimer was turning the spotlight back on the veteran. Schottenheimer called Gary "a grown ass man,” while saying he was "blown away" with the leadership and professionalism Gary has shown.

The edge group as a whole impressed the head coach, who said they will utilize everyone this season as they attack the opposing quarterback. That said, Gary will be the leader of the group and he's already adapting to the role nicely.

Ryan Flournoy, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy makes a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens get most of the attention, which is understandable given their ability to break open the game in the blink of an eye. Due to their dominance, the Cowboys' third receiver is often overlooked. That said, Ryan Flournoy is doing all he can to change that.

After recording 475 yards on 40 receptions during his sophomore campaign, Flournoy has come into the new season hungry for more. On Thursday, he recorded two contested-catch touchdowns, with Clarence Hill saying his stock is moving up.

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