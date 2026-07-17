Dak Prescott Lands in Top 10 of NFL QB Rankings With Bold 2026 Prediction

Entering his 11th season in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott remains one of the most polarizing players in the league. Prescott has consistently been one of the top quarterbacks in the game, and when healthy, he's typically among the leaders in passing yardage and touchdowns.

This past season, Prescott threw for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions. Just two years prior, he had 4,516 yards and 36 touchdown passes with only nine interceptions. During that explosive 2023 campaign, Prescott finished second in MVP voting.

Despite the numbers, and the fact that he continually has the Cowboys competing in the NFC East, Prescott remains one of the most heavily criticized quarterbacks in the NFL. A perfect example of his criticism can be seen in the fact that he was recently bashed for poor play against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, which was a game that happened four years ago.

Dak Prescott earns top 10 ranking

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's why it's often surprising to see Prescott get the praise he deserved, which is what happened in a recent NFL quarterback power rankings from SI.com's Matt Verderame where he ranked Prescott at No. 8 overall.

Verderame said there is some merit to the criticism hurled at Prescott, but also says he's been the driving force for any success the Cowboys have had since he became a starting quarterback. He also made a bold prediction, saying that he can see Dallas securing some playoff victories this year.

"Prescott gets a ton of grief because the Cowboys haven’t reached the Super Bowl (or an NFC championship game) under his watch, and there’s some merit to that. However, he’s also been the driving force behind much of their success since taking over in 2016," Verderame wrote.

"Over the last three seasons, Prescott has twice thrown for more than 4,500 yards and at least 30 touchdowns, finishing second in the MVP race in 2023. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the perimeter, Prescott has arguably the best receiver tandem in the league. Expect another monster statistical season, and maybe a playoff win or two."

Dak Prescott finally has help entering 2026

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott does have plenty of help on offense, with all 11 starters from last season returning. That includes the aforementioned CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who are arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Dallas also has a top-tier tight end in Jake Ferguson, and a potential breakout star at WR3 in Ryan Flournoy.

The big question will be whether their defense can give them some help this season. In 2025, the Cowboys' defense was among the worst in the NFL, and the Dallas offense was under pressure to score on pretty much every drive. If their defense can at least be considered average in 2026, the prediction for multiple playoff wins might not be that bold after all.

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