Biggest Takeaways From Dallas Cowboys' First Open Practice of OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys had their third practice of OTAs on Thursday, but it was the first in which the media was allowed to attend.

Thanks to the beat writers on the ground, we got some insight into everything that went down during the session, including who was not taking part and how the Cowboys divvied up reps, among other things.

Here are all the biggest takeaways we could piece together from Dallas' first open practice of OTAs.

George Pickens wasn't in attendance

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters before practice that Pickens wasn't going to be in attendance, but Schotty does expect Pickens to arrive for mandatory minicamp on June 16.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that a source says Pickens "will be in attendance" for mandatory minicamp.

With Pickens not taking part, his first-team reps went to veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Shavon Revel looking good

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Revel, who is another year removed from his torn ACL, was "more fluid in his movement" than last year and "has gained a lot of confidence" because of that.

Revel is facing a crucial season for his career after he struggled in his rookie campaign. Revel will likely compete with Cobie Durant for a starting job. With DaRon Bland sidelined, Durant, Revel and Caelen Carson saw first-team reps on the boundary.

Durant also saw some reps in the slot with the first and second teams, and rookie Devin Moore worked with the second team.

Jalen Thompson among players rehabbing

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest surprise on the injury front was the status of Jalen Thompson, who was doing rehab work while the Cowboys practiced.

It isn't clear what Thompson is dealing with, but it must not be too serious given the fact he was outside on Thursday. Thompson was joined by DaRon Bland and Donovan Ezeiruaku, both of whom were expected to be part of the rehab group.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Bland "looked to be moving well laterally" as he works his way back from foot surgery. Ezeiruaku, who is coming back from hip surgery, was active during drills but did not take part in team period.

Caleb Downs worked exclusively in the slot

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The rookie did not get run at safety and instead worked only in the slot on Thursday, Archer reported while also noting he did not see Downs give up a completion during the session.

With Thompson rehabbing an injury, it was Malik Hooker and PJ Locke serving as the starting safeties.

Joe Milton gets the QB2 reps

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The battle for the backup spot behind Dak Prescott is under way and it was Joe Milton getting the QB2 reps ahead of Sam Howell, Archer noted.

We wouldn't read much into that, though, as the Cowboys will likely have the signal-callers switching off throughout the offseason.

Shemar James gets first-team reps ahead of Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

James and Dee Winters got first-team reps ahead of Jaishawn Barham with DeMarvion Overshown's not in attendance, Harris reported.

Overshown's absence was excused as he prepares to get married this weekend.

Nate Thomas vs. Tyler Guyton

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Before practice, Schottenheimer revealed that Nate Thomas would be the top challenger for Tyler Guyton at left tackle.

"We're gonna make Tyler earn it," Schotty said. "We think that's gonna get the best out of Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas."