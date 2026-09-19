Brian Schottenheimer Finally Explains Reason Behind Excessive Amount of Pens
In this story:
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a ton of different things to worry about on gameday.
Whether it's the offensive play-calling or game management, Schottenheimer is constantly moving from task to task with a loaded plate of responsibility.
But sprinkled into this is marking down his play sheet with different colored pens, something that caught national attention during Dallas' Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. Schottenheimer could be seen on the sideline with what seemed like an excessive amount of Sharpie markers, which quickly sparked jokes from NFL fans on social media.
Schottenheimer told reporters Friday that he saw the funny reactions while revealing why he need so many different pens in the first place.
The Answers to "Pen Gate" Are Here
Schottenheimer said his daughter showed him the viral AI-generated image of himself with a countless amount of pens sticking out of his visor, something he jokingly said was "overdone."
"Yes, I've heard. I've seen it, my daughter sent it to me, so I am gonna get one of those pens that's got the multi color," Schottenheimer said. "You know, like where you can go red, brown. I got a lot of stuff in my pockets. I got a red flag I got to carry. But the one with like the entire head covered. I mean, I thought that might have been a little overdone."
Here's the AI-generated picture Schottenheimer is referring to, which got over 500,000 views on X:
Schottenheimer said that different colors have different meanings on his call sheet, giving him an easier view of what's been called and what hasn't.
"There's different colors that I use for different things based on, we've called this, that's one color," Schottenheimer said. "I want to get to this, this is a different color, and I would say that the pens are not a distraction to me, but sounds like they are to some people. And I apologize for absolutely nothing."
With so many different pens to carry, Schottenheimer even proposed the idea of having Cowboys chief of staff Tyler Boyles handle pen duties instead on the sidelines.
"Maybe I'll just make Tyler Boyles just stand right next to me and hold all my pens, but that's usually the last thing I'm thinking about on gameday is pens."
All jokes aside, the Cowboys won't be laughing if they fall to 0-2 on Sunday in the home opener against the Washington Commanders.
—Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletterfor more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI—
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7