Dallas Cowboys Put Viral Christian Parker-Jaishawn Barham Discourse To Rest

Dallas Cowboys fans fell in love with rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham in a hurry. His downhill, aggressive style of play stood out in the preseason and he was seen as a potential answer at inside linebacker.

Many of those same fans, however, seemed ready to give up on Barham following a subpar debut which included an exchange between the rookie and defensive coordinator Christian Parker which went viral. In the video, Barham is seen visibly upset while in conversation with Parker. He gets up and walks away, which led to speculation that he didn't want to be coached.

Veteran wideout CeeDee Lamb took up for Barham, saying that passion, and some tough conversations, are exactly what the team needs. Parker addressed it as well, saying that Barham "cares as much as anybody," and has no problems with how anything was handled.

Brian Schottenheimer puts an end to Barham-Parker discourse

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if Parker's statement wasn't enough, head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave the final word on the situation. While speaking with the media on Friday, Schottenheimer said some frustration came out, but added that he has no question that Barham will rebound.

“You got a young player in Jaishawn that we think is going to be a dynamic player. He’s so talented. He’s so physical. Frustration came out a little bit. That’s all part of the process. You talk about a guy like Jaishawn Barham, he’s been through tough times like this before, and there’s no question, you watch the way he’s practicing this week, I have no question he’s gonna play great," Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota.

Schottenheimer also said that "real conversations" need to happen and reminded everyone that the only people who truly know what happened are those who were involved in the conversation.

“A part of being a coach, part of being a leader of these young men is when things aren’t going well, you’re able to have real conversations and sometimes those conversations are interpreted in different ways by different people that aren’t involved in the conversation.”

Cowboys giving Jaishawn Barham major responsibility in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anyone needs further proof that the coaching staff isn't bothered by Barham's reaction, all they need to do is see the responsibility being placed on his shoulders this weekend.

With DeMarvion Overshown out due to a hamstring injury, Barham is being moved into the starting role next to Dee Winters. He's also been tasked with wearing the green dot, meaning the play calls will go through the rookie.

Now, Barham has a chance to not only make up for a frustrating debut, but he can also be the centerpiece in getting the entire defense on the same page.

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