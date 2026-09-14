Brian Schottenheimer Not Happy With Cowboys' Young Players After Week 1 Loss

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys, and things did not go as planned. Dallas entered the primetime season opener as a three-point favorite, but fell short against the division rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

It was an embarrassing loss for a team that entered the season with a lot of preseason hype and excitement, so there was a lot for the team to reflect on and learn.

From a lack of discipline and some careless penalties to the defense's inability to get off of the field on third down, there is a lot of room for improvement.

After the game, an understandably frustrated Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media and discussed where things went wrong, including some major mistakes from the team's young core of players.

Brian Schottenheimer Sounds Off On Dallas' Young Players

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer wasn't too happy with the young guys in their loss pic.twitter.com/shQY2pVXiM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2026

"You know, one other thing, no excuses, guys. We did not, we did not play well, but you got young players, and young player closes, and Jaxson Dart boots and gets outside. We don't push three different times to the f*cking flat route. Excuse my language," Schottenheimer said.

"You know, like, you know, those are, those are gonna happen, and we have to coach the young players better, but when you play young players, it's part of the deal, and they need to learn quickly."

While Schottenheimer was understandably frustrated with the team's young players, which may have contributed to the mental errors and lack of discipline, there was one rookie who did not disappoint. First-round pick Caleb Downs delivered in a big way, and showed why he is among the favorites to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Downs finished his NFL debut with 8 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in 61 total defensive snaps. He allowed just seven yards on two receptions in coverage, so the future is definitely looking bright for the rising star.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully the rest of the Cowboys' young players can learn from Downs and hit the film room to put in the extra work this week. The loss to open the season was certainly a disappointment, but there is nowhere for the team to go but up from here.

Dallas returns to action against the Washington Commanders at home on Sunday, September 20. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

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