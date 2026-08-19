Brian Schottenheimer Gives Troubling Review of Terence Steele at Cowboys Training Camp

While a lot of attention has been on Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton this offseason, he's not the only concern the team has at the offensive tackle position.

The other concern is right tackle Terence Steele, who, like Guyton, has struggled over the past few years after inking a contract extension in 2023.

Here's a look at Steele's numbers in that span, according to Pro Football Focus:

2023: 8 sacks, 54 pressures, 45.9 pass-blocking grade, 57.2 run-blocking grade.

2024: 9 sacks, 41 pressures, 57.5 pass-blocking, 78.9 run-blocking

2025: 6 sacks, 52 pressures, 54.9 pass-blocking, 70.2 run-blocking

We at least hoped to see Steele put together a standout camp and show signs that he would rebound in 2026, but based on a review from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, that might not be happening.

Brian Schottenheimer's troubling review of Terence Steele

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When speaking on the tackle position after the fight fest that was the Cowboys-New Orleans Saints joint practice Tuesday, Schotty said he needs to see more consistency from Steele.

"T-Steele's gotta play a little bit more consistent," Schottenheimer said of his right tackle, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"He has had a couple days where he's been a little bit dropping his pads and getting edged a little bit. He needs to be better," Schottenheimer added.

What makes this more concerning is the fact that the Cowboys do not seem to have anywhere to turn if Steele's play isn't up to snuff this season.

One thing we saw during preseason Week 1 is the Cowboys have a major concern with their depth upfront. Nate Thomas didn't play particularly well, and rookie Drew Shelton might have had the roughest outing of the bunch.

"Nate Thomas looks like he regressed. Drew Shelton struggled mightily," Cowboys analyst John Owning said after watching the tape of the first preseason game.

PFF was a lot kinder to Thomas than the tape was, as he was not credited with giving up a pressure during the contest and posted grades of 78.5 in pass-blocking and 65.3 in run-blocking.

Shelton was a different story, with PFF charting three pressures allowed and pass-blocking and run-blocking grades of 34.5 and 65.2, respectively.

Shelton and Thomas had been getting reps at right and left tackle, respectively, during camp and they remained in those spots in the preseason opener but the Cowboys swapped the two players this week to give them looks at different positions.

Hopefully that change yields better results because the Cowboys need as many viable options upfront as possible.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —