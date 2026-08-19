Chase Young Refutes Report on Fight With Tyler Guyton at Cowboys-Saints Practice

One of the many scuffles from the fight-filled Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints joint practice on Tuesday happened when left tackle Tyler Guyton drove a Saints player into the ground after a play.

Cowboys content creator Voch Lombardi was the one to point it out and he believed he saw Saints edge rusher Chase Young getting pancaked before the scuffle ensued.

"Guyton just drove Chase Young a good lil bit to the ground and started another fight," Lombardi said.

However, after practice, Young refuted that report.

Lombardi doubled down, claiming he had witnesses who can corroborate what he saw.

But it would appear Young is telling the truth because a video shared by a Saints fan shows video of Guyton's pancake and scuffle and it looks like Young comes into the picture after.

STOP LYING THAT WAS COLE THEY DID THAT TOO LMAO, CHASE HAS HIS STOMACH OUT TODAY AND COLE HAS AN UNDER SHIRT AND TIGHTS UNDER HIS PANTS, AT THE END OF THE VIDEO YOU CAN SEE CHASE YOUNG GOLD DREADS APEAR TO THE FAR LEFT LMAO pic.twitter.com/Er5KB91ub3 — sannsinno⚜️ (@LuhJ2k) August 19, 2026

It's understandable if Lombardi got the wrong player, as Saints players were not wearing their own jerseys during the session.

Saints safety Justin Reid explained why after practice.

"We originally all walked out in our normal white jerseys. Problem is cowboys were also wearing white jerseys," Reid explained. "The decision was made that the defenses would change into dark jerseys but our black jerseys were missing and had to put on whatever our equipment guys scrambled to find."

Cowboys-Saints fight fest

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The scuffle between Guyton and the Saints player we just saw was actually one of the more tame fights to break out at the practice on Tuesday.

In others, we saw punches thrown and even a WWE-style slam by Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner, who is the son of pro wrestling legend, Scott Steiner. You just can't make that up.

Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson was the victim of the slam and it came after Dallas cornerback Caelen Carson had a scuffle with Rechsteiner.

Another notable fight involved Cowboys edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who threw fists with a Saints player. Ezeiruaku was promptly kicked out of practice as a result.

Things are getting way out of hand at Cowboys-Saints pic.twitter.com/6dz65OnRG9 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 18, 2026

"We'll have a long conversation. Donovan is a very bright young man. He understands that he can't hurt the football team," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Unfortunately for him, there's two officiating crews that know he lost his composure.

"But it's part of a growth mindset for him, we've got to get him better, and we've got the right type of leaders on this football team, myself included, Christian Parker, Quinnen Williams, guys like that, that will help him do that."

This is the second time Ezeiruaku has been kicked out of a practice this offseason. He was booted from a session earlier in training camp for throwing a punch at right tackle Terence Steele.

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